Acne: Main Causes & Six Best Home Remedies

Acne can be persistent and appear at the worst times. Luckily, there are various over-the-counter and prescription medications that can help get rid of acne and prevent new breakouts. Unfortunately, some products can cause side effects such as discolouration, redness or dryness. In this case, many people prefer to treat acne at home with different natural solutions.

What Are The Main Causes Of Acne?

The skin lubricates and protects itself from drying out. It secrets an oily substance called sebum, which then travels up hair follicles and appears on the outer skin through the pores. Acne typically occurs when skin pores become blocked with dead skin, oil, or bacteria. The problems in this lubrication process may cause acne.

Acne is characterised by:

excessive production of sebum by your follicles;

dead skin cells that your pores accumulate;

various bacteria that are building up in your pores.

Very often, acne is the consequence of hormonal oversecretion. The hormone androgen increases during puberty. It causes the sebaceous glands to enlarge, resulting in increased levels of sebum.

All these issues contribute to the development of the so-called pimples appearing when bacteria grow in a clogged pore, and the excessive oil cannot escape.

Are There Any Risk Factors For Acne?

There are three major risk factors for acne development:

high-carbohydrate diet (fast carbs mainly);

hormonal changes caused by pregnancy or puberty;

medications (such as specific birth control pills and corticosteroids).

Six Natural Remedies For Acne

Green Tea

In case you are one of those individuals that love sipping a cup of green tea, then you probably know about its numerous health benefits. Research also shows that applying green tea to the skin can also be beneficial. Green tea is loaded with organic compounds called polyphenols that can help lower inflammation and fight bacteria – the two main causes of acne.

A 2017 review found that applying lotion with 2%-5% green tea extract to the skin reduced the amount of sebum and decreased the number and severity of acne blemishes. What’s more, research suggests that green tea’s main antioxidant, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), reduces oil skin production, relieves inflammation and inhibits P. acnes growth in people with acne-prone skin.

Tea Tree Oil

Well-known in aromatherapy, tea tree essential oil is also widely used in skincare. Thanks to its antimicrobial properties, tea tree oil can be effective for acne. By reducing the level of acne-causing bacteria on the skin, the use of tea tree oil can help diminish skin inflammation and clear up pimples.

A review of 7 studies published in the International Journal of Microbial Agents suggests that a gel with 5% tea tree oil extract lowered acne blemishes in people with mild to moderate acne. In almost all studies, participants applied tea tree gel twice a day for 4 to 8 weeks. The review also highlighted that tea tree oil could be just as effective as traditional over-the-counter acne treatments, including 2% erythromycin gel and 5% benzoyl peroxide solution.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel is a commonly used ingredient in various lotions, ointments, creams, soaps, and for a good reason. Applying aloe vera gel to the skin can help treat burns, heal wounds and reduce inflammation.

Aloe vera is a high source of salicylic acid and sulfur, which are widely used in acne treatments. Research has shown that when applied to the skin, salicylic acid can help reduce acne. One study has also found that aloe vera topical gel in combination with tretinoin cream was beneficial for patients with mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is packed with organic acids like citric acid, which have been shown to kill P. acnes. Also, other organic acids like lactic acid have been found to reduce the appearance of acne scars, while succinic acid can suppress inflammation caused by P. acnes, which may prevent scarring.

However, it is critical to note that even though specific components in apple cider vinegar can be helpful in treating acne, there is currently not enough evidence to support its use for acne. Also, it can cause irritant reactions in some people.

CBD Oil

CBD oil gummies, capsules, topicals and edibles are often used for mental and physical health, such as to cope with chronic pain, easing symptoms of anxiety and soothe skin. But CBD is not just a buzzword that has been dominating beauty and wellness markets in recent years.

Research suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) has the potential as a ‘promising therapeutic agent‘ for acne treatment. The study found that CBD suppresses oil production and also possesses anti-inflammatory effects on human sebocytes, which create sebum and inflammatory cytokines, which may trigger acne. Also, a 2016 review of the cannabis plant discovered its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Since CBD oil is a cannabis derivative, these effects can help decrease infections from dirt and other potential pollutants on the skin.

To reap its potential benefits, you can apply CBD infused creams topically to the breakouts themselves or take CBD drops orally, consume capsules or inhale CBD vape oil for long-term prevention.

Manuka Honey

All types of honey are known to possess antibacterial properties, but not all are the same. More potent types of honey, such as manuka, can be up to 100 times more effective at fighting bacteria than other ones. Aside from its strong antibacterial effects, manuka honey can aid wound healing, which can help to heal acne outbreaks.

Manuka honey also has anti-inflammatory qualities that help relieve pain, which is especially useful for painful, under the skin acne blemishes.