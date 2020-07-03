A Giant opportunity for a staycation offer (week July 2)

Northern Ireland’s hotels, bars and restaurants have been given the green light to re-open, meaning local people won’t need an epic trek to enjoy epic fun.

The authorisation to re-open comes one week after caravan parks, self-catering accommodation and campsites were allowed to give a giant welcome to visitors once again.

Now you can embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit with a staycation at one of the many B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties on offer.

Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan an unforgettable staycation.

Derry~Londonderry

Two-night cycle the city offer, Bishop’s Gate Hotel from £145 per person sharing

Unlock the Walled City this summer with the Bishop’s Gate Hotel’s cycle the city offer. Stay in a luxurious bedroom, dine in the hotel’s award-winning restaurant and discover a unique city steeped in history and vibrant culture. The offer includes two night’s accommodation with cooked to order breakfast each morning, three course dinner in ‘The Gown Restaurant’ on one evening, half-day bike hire – cycle routes will be provided – and a delicious picnic lunch to enjoy on your cycling adventure. To book call +44 (0) 28 7114 0300. Offer available until 16th October 2020. Subject to availability; Two-night minimum stay; Free cancellation.

County Down

Week-long getaway, The Green Holiday Cottages (4*) with cottages starting from £520 per week

The Green Holiday Cottages are ideal for families. The cottages are sited in a renovated 18th century corn and flax mill, perfectly situated in the heart in the Kingdom of Mourne. The ideal base for exploring all this wonderful part of Northern Ireland has to offer. To book call +44 (0) 7860 951 841. Offer available until 16th October 2020. Subject to availability. Each cottage has a separate rate.

Belfast city centre

One-night B&B, Grand Central Hotel (4*) from £150 per room per night based on two people

Experience a city break at the Grand Central Hotel with their best available B&B rate. Spacious and designed for absolute comfort and relaxation, each room is an oasis of calm. Your luxurious overnight stay includes a full Irish breakfast, exclusive ESPA products, luxury bathrobes and slippers and complimentary WiFi. Not forgetting the famous Hastings rubber duck! To book call +44 (0) 28 9023 1066. Offer available until on 16th October 2020. Subject to availability. Free cancellation.

