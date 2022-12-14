A gadget changing the essence of family gatherings for the blind

December 13: A gadget with a newly-created board game designed for the blind and vision-impaired people will be launched on Kickstarter in February. The gadget is called Blabber Gadget and includes two card sets, easy-accessible charger on the gadget and a number of other features coming as a bonus. So playing cards becomes more than accessible for the blind.

“We needed a device that would solve the board game issue for the blind and their family members. As a result, we were able to achieve our goal by creating Blabber gadget. Since inclusive board games were not the only issue we found out, we decided to share part of the benefit from Kickstarter with NGOs and communities solving blind people’s problems”, says Maria Madison, the project manager at Blabber Gadget.

Without knowing the braille alphabet, anyone (those with or without blindness and vision impairment) can play the two types of Blabber Gadget card games with their family members and friends.

“The card game consisting of three types of cards was created by our team and due to the gadget constantly making jokes during the game, is called a Blabber Joker. This game is so easy to play. The buyer will only need to turn on and raise the scanner up. Any card thrown or placed on the table is scanned and loudly pronounced by the gadget.”

It allows you to have fun and listen to over 400 jokes that the gadget has been programmed to say during the games. Besides playing card games, you can also utilize the charger on the gadget and LED light for friends and family members to play at night. With the help of its mobile app, the players can update the game and control its features, thus creating a sustainable atmosphere of fun and joy.

If you preorder from Kickstarter within the next three months you’ll be part of our exclusive buyers to get the easy-to-carry bag of the game, as a gift. To pre-order buyers will need to enter blabbergadget.com and register the email.

The Blabber Gadget is covered under a 1-year limited warranty and free replacement of the Blabber if any defects occur in its performance within the duration of 12 months from the date of delivery.

“Whether you have a low vision or you’re vision impaired or blind, you can easily play cards and become the best card player.

We see that our product has strong interest, judging from the comments and messages people send to us. We are excited to see the reaction of those needing so much attention from society. With this gadget, someone with blindness or vision impairment doesn’t have to physically see the smiles on everyone’s faces to know that they’re having fun”, continued Maria.

Blabber Gadget is going to accompany people anywhere they go – be it at home or at the party.

Blabber can be used by both the elderly and the young, respectively. Currently, many elderly people find it difficult to see even the largest signs on cards so Blabber Joker card game will fill their everyday routine giving much joy and entertainment.

Young people will find the gadget interesting to play at school, at home at a party. Blabber is also ideal for those wanting to make the game funnier and play everyone blindfolded.

With the right support, people with blindness or vision impairments can lead active, productive lives and achieve their goals. And society in recent years has begun to recognize and break down the barriers that can prevent people with these conditions from fully participating in life.