7 Cool Cocktail & Burger Combos You Need To Try

After reopening its doors following lockdown a Belfast gourmet burger bar has created an innovative Cocktail & Burger menu.

Burger Burger Stranmillis have redesigned their menu to offer diners a larger menu with new takes on their classic favourites.

Here are 7 burger and cocktail combos to whet your appetite:

For the Spice Lovers

Too Hot to Handle + Dark and Stormy

If you are a lover of spice the ‘Too Hot To Handle’ burger is definitely the one for you, a sumptuous beef patty covered in a spicy cheese melt and crispy jalapenos is certain to curb your spice craving. Pair this with a Dark and Stormy cocktail of rum and ginger beer for the ultimate spice combo.

For the Instagram Queens

Apple Fennel + Purple Haze

If you love to get that perfect food selfie shot for the gram this is the combo for you. The apple fennell burger is the perfect photo worthy dish with heaps of apple fennel slaw added on top to give that drama. The purple haze cocktail is adorned with pretty petals sure to get you that great gram pic. For the Thrill Seekers

For the Thrill Seekers

Flaming Zombie + Roquito Pepper Burger

If you like to live life on the edge, how about trying the Flaming Zombie cocktail, with four different types of rum and a flame, this cocktail is sure to make sparks fly. Pair it with the fiery roquito pepper burger for a tasty combo.

For the Retro Lovers

Bacon and Cheese Tower Burger + Dirty Starburst

If you like a modern twist on classic favourites then you should try the Bacon and Cheese Tower Burger. A gourmet take on your classic Bacon and Cheese with extra helpings of streaky bacon, american cheese and special house sauce. This is perfect paired with the dirty starburst cocktail which will take you back to the fruity flavours of your childhood.

For the DareDevils

Beef and Octopus + Popcorn Espresso Martini

If you are a sucker for all things new and exciting, then the Beef and Octopus is the burger for you, an exclusive and innovative creation the burger takes surf and turf to a whole new level. Pair this with a Popcorn Espresso Martini for a new twist on a classic cocktail.

For the Avid Foodies

The Ram + Peach and Elderflower Sours

If you have a taste for the refined things in life, why not try the Ram burger? A beef burger topped with goats cheese, sun dried tomatoes and rocket and fig mayo. Perfectly paired with the peach and elderflower sours cocktail, an on trend and chic cocktail perfect for the avid restaurant goer.

For the ‘Can’t Deciders’

The Triple + Long Island

If you are the type of person who can’t decide and just wants a bit of everything the triple is the perfect burger for you. A beef burger, chicken fillet and brisket topper all packed into one bun is sure to solve your menu dilemmas. Not sure whether to have gin or vodka? The long island has it all with the perfect combination of spirits so you don’t have to decide.

To make a booking with Burger Burger Stranmillis visit: https://bit.ly/3fKEPNv or call 028 9543 3131.