5TH Generation Clio

The Renault Clio has followed a familiar – and very successful formula -over the last 30 years. The temptation to mess with the Clio was probably never been higher, given the advancement of change in technology. The new Mk5 Clio is the best of the MK4 to which Renault has added and updated the Clio to be both entirely familiar and brand new. New engines and transmissions and a massively upgraded cabin – that all amounts to radical reform. The styling is sharp and smart and so, importantly is the way it drives; it’s similar to its predecessor but better .Renault has resisted the temptation to let Clio’s proportions drift into crossover territory. Renault has sold 15 million worldwide in the last 30 years; that’s one per minute, no design or marketing departments would dare to mess with success like that, let alone, upset Clio customers.

The test car was the RS – Line, with a 1.3 Turbocharged petrol engine producing 130bhp and driving the front wheels through a double-clutch 7 –speed auto gearbox. The RS-Line pack adds many things – a body kit, 17-inch wheels, chunky sports seats being the most notable to the sporty minded driver. The Seats do allow for a comfortable driving position. As with all new cars now the Clio seems more significant than the previous model, more to with amount of safety (crumple zones etc.) equipment all manufactures add now. On the road, the 1.3 Turbo engine does feel nippy, especially when you switch to sport mode and the engine comes alive, revving freely and providing instant power, the seven-speed gearbox is at its best in sport mode working in tune with the engine. For town driving the Eco mode is just a little more casual and relaxed. The New Clio handles well, the suspension is firm, its good on a smooth road surface but does compromise the ride and the road noise on more bumpy and broken surfaces. The steering feels light although it is very accurate. The brakes are more than capable. The Clio will accelerate from a standstill to 62mph in 9.0seconds and will also return 49MPG probably the most crucial performance figure in today’s world.

The Interior has seen the most significant upgrades, The Clio’s cabin is filled with high-end, soft-touch surfaces and it feels premium. Quality has taken a big step up, and comfort levels are top-drawer. There are nice touches too, including neatly integrated air vents, a new central touchscreen. That display most obviously looks at its best in big, upright, 9.3-inch form. Renault has re-worked the infotainment software, too, so that it’s now much easier to use and looks classier than it used to, but there are still some awkward menu layouts and controls. There is a useful row of ‘piano key’ shortcut buttons underneath the screen, though, which helps. The boot is massive at 391litres and passenger room is good. The roof-line of the Clio does compromise headroom for tall rear-seat passengers.

The MK5 Clio is ready to take on the new decade, and no doubt will be as successful as its predecessors.www.renault.co.uk