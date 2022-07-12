5 benefits of breakdown cover

If your car sputters to a halt, breakdown cover can help it get back up and running. Depending on the policy you choose, you’ll also get help with onward travel and even overnight accommodation costs if your car can’t be fixed.

1) Peace of mind

Breakdowns happen when you least expect and more often than not, at the most inconvenient times and places. But breakdown cover can put your mind at rest — knowing that help is on its way.

Car breakdown cover can be included as part of your overall car insurance package or it can be bought as a standalone policy.

2) Choice of breakdown cover options

If you opt for breakdown insurance, you can choose a level of cover that suits your needs:

Roadside assistance — your insurer will arrange for a mechanic to come to you and fix your car at the side of the road. If it can’t be repaired there and then, your car will be towed to the nearest garage.

National recovery — if your car can't be fixed at the roadside, your car can be taken to a garage anywhere in the UK that is convenient to you.

Onward travel — policies that include this option will cover the cost of getting you to your destination if your car cannot be repaired straightaway.

Home start (at home assistance) — if your car won't start at home (or close to home) a mechanic will come and try to fix the problem.

European breakdown — provides roadside assistance if you break down in Europe (remember to check the country you're visiting is covered by your policy).

3) Choice of optional extras

As well as choosing the level of cover, you’ll have the option of adding extra features for a small increase in cost. Popular add-ons include:

Replacement keys — if yours have been lost or stolen.

Battery cover — replaces or recharges your battery if this is the reason for the breakdown.

Misfuelling or out of fuel cover — drains out the wrong fuel and will replace it; if you're out of fuel, the tank will be topped up with enough petrol or diesel to get your car up and running.

Tyre replacement — if your tyre needs replacing because it's damaged, this option ensures it's replaced with a new tyre rather than your temporary spare one.

4) Cost effective solution if you break down

Breakdown cover can work out very good value for money. Policies range in price but can cost as little as £50 for roadside assistance.

Needless to say, if you don’t break down, whatever you pay for cover might feel like a waste. But if you do need help and don’t have cover, it can cost you significantly more to resolve the problem and you’ll need to factor in mechanic call-out charges, the cost of onward travel and your own accommodation if needed.

It’s worth bearing in mind that some bank accounts include breakdown cover. To make sure you don’t pay for cover twice, check whether this is a service your bank provides.

5) Flexible breakdown policies offer personal or car cover

Breakdown policies are usually very flexible and you can choose between:

Personal cover — the policy covers you, so whatever car you drive, you’ll be able to call for help. Some personal policies will also let you add named drivers so you’ll all be covered.

Vehicle cover — policies cover a specific car so no matter who the driver is, they'll be able to get help if it breaks down.

