4 Dental Issues That Could Be Affecting Your Confidence

Your appearance might not be the most important thing about you, but it can certainly affect your confidence. In fact, half of adults in the UK feel anxious about their smile, with the perfect teeth we see in films and television having a big impact on how we view our own set of pearly whites.

Fortunately, there are effective treatments available that can enhance your smile and boost your confidence. To find out which ones might be right for you, take a look at these four dental issues that could be affecting your confidence – and what to do about them:

Underbite

An underbite occurs when your lower teeth extend further than your upper teeth and is often caused by misalignment of the jaw. As well as affecting your confidence, an underbite can impact your dental health too. Issues, such as tooth decay and gingivitis, as well as headaches and difficulties eating, can occur because of an underbite, for example.

Fortunately, improving the alignment of your teeth can be easier than you think. Just take a look at this article from Straight My Teeth to discover how correcting your underbite can enhance your smile and your well-being. With at-home impressions and custom aligners, Straight My Teeth makes it easy to get the smile you’ve always wanted.

Halitosis

Halitosis, or bad breath, can be an embarrassing problem, particularly if you’re unsure how to treat it. Putting an end to bad breath means finding the cause of the issue, so it’s important to consult with your dentist and/or doctor. Although there can be many causes of bad breath, untreated tooth decay and gum disease are leading causes. When there is a build-up of bacteria in the mouth, it emits an unpleasant odour and causes a variety of other problems, including cavities, infection and tooth loss.

Crowded Teeth

If your smile is crowded, it may be because your teeth didn’t align properly when they first erupted through the gum. In some cases, this can be due to genetics but damage to your mouth while your teeth are forming can affect their alignment too. If your teeth are crowded, they may overlap or protrude, which can impact your self-confidence. Additionally, you might experience a higher rate of decay and cavities as it can be harder to floss effectively.

Aligners are a relatively easy way to resolve crowded teeth. By straightening and separating the overlapping or crowded teeth, aligners can give you a smile you’re proud of and enhance your dental health too.

Missing Teeth

Unsurprisingly, gaps in your smile can make you feel self-conscious but there are many ways to resolve missing teeth. Aligners can be used to rectify mild or moderate gaps, for example, while bridges, dentures or implants can replace teeth that are missing.

Boost Your Confidence by Improving Your Smile

If your smile is making you feel self-conscious, there’s no need to let your self-esteem be diminished in the long-term. With a variety of treatments available, you can enhance your smile, increase your confidence and improve your dental health in the process.