Why Your Business Should Send Out Thank You Cards

When was the last time you received a thank you card? If it dates back by only a few years, chances are you remember it well, as they are not so common anymore. That is also why their impact is even greater today. We should never underestimate the importance of those two words: thank you. In business, they can boost the morale of employees, encourage brand loyalty among your customers, and create stronger relationships with your partners and suppliers. Let’s take a look at how it works in regards to customers.

Repeat business

As we all know, repeat business is one of the most important factors in order to develop business. It is based on the quality of the product or service delivered and on the customer’s experience. If one of them is lacking, the client might not come back. But when both occur, not only will the client remain loyal to your company, he will also spread the word around. And in today’s world, that can have an international impact, since users leave comments on the internet, available for all to read.

Sending thank you cards to customers can have two benefits. If the client wasn’t fully satisfied, the card might entice him to try your product or service again, which he might not have done otherwise. If he was already happy with his experience, the card will be like the icing on the cake and, if he ever has a less satisfying experience in the future with your company, it might be the memory that gives him a reason to give it another try. In a business world where client loyalty is becoming harder to develop, a thank you card can go a long way.

Take the time to personalize your thank you cards

Saying thank you is a very personal gesture and it should show. The more personal you can make your thank you card, the larger the impact it will have on the person receiving it. Focus on the details and start by including the person’s name. It is proven that personalized promotional emails have 29 percent higher open rates and 41 percent greater click-through rates than impersonalized ones. That is even more important in a thank you note as it might just have a reverse effect if the client doesn’t see his name on it.

Always make sure to add details specific to the reason why you are sending this thank-you card. It will bring more meaning to the gesture and a greater appreciation of it. Also, it is always better to handwrite a thank-you card. Of course, if it is an automated card sent out to all clients, that won’t be possible. In such a case, it is even more important to take in account the two previous points: the name of the person receiving the card and the specific reason why it was sent to them.