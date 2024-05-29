Why Your Business Needs to Master the Landing Page

The internet is saturated with competitors, whatever your industry may be. When combined with the dwindling attention span of those searching the web, you may wonder why you are there in the first place. Yet you need to be online to survive, and there are ways you can transform your online lead acquisitions. One tactic is to master the art of the landing page.

What Is a Landing Page?

A landing page is a standalone website, providing immediate information on promotions or events. This could be to introduce people to a range of products or get them to act such as signing up for a mailing list. Think of a marketing campaign as a sales funnel. At the top are social media and pay-per-click advertising, which gets people to the website. At the end is the conversion. The bridge between this is the landing page, where people arrive and you must convince them to convert.

Landing Page Vs Homepage

Several great case studies can be found in the realm of online casinos that how the difference between a home and a webpage. In a highly competitive field, grabbing the attention of customers as soon as they arrive at either is vital. Betway Casino has numerous landing pages for its offers, but even its main web page is straight to the point. As soon as people arrive they can quickly see services on offer, view a rotating carousel to enhance interest and then are treated to a smorgasbord of game choices. This differs from their landing pages. It shows everything as opposed to one specific item.

This method can be used in whatever type of industry you decide to create. A who and what approach that is easily accessible right upon arrival. Yet with a landing page, you should go directly to the source, cutting down these options to provide only one possible outcome.

What Should a Great Landing Page Contain?

Making a great landing page does not have to be taxing and you don’t have to wrack your brains for ideas. The best landing pages work using a formulaic approach.

Headlines

The landing page should contain two headlines. The main one must be the largest and describe succinctly what the page is about. You need to grab the attention of potential customers and make them want to perform your desired action, be it making a purchase or signing up for a mailing list.

A secondary headline should follow up on what the first has said, reemphasising the point. You can use this to add a little more information or background to the headline above. Once again, it should concentrate on what the visitor gets from the page.

A USP

A unique selling point (USP) is what should come next. This describes what your product or service is and why it is better than anything customers could get from competitors. What is unique about it? Of course, this may be a combination. It could be the fastest and cheapest on the market, or the most powerful, or even the world’s most used.

A Call To Action

A call to action tells people what to do next. If there isn’t one, they can end up going elsewhere without performing the desired actions. Calls to action include terms like sign up here, buy it here, message us directly by clicking this button, and many more. These phrases will get people interacting with your page immediately.

Social Proof

People tend to be more willing to perform actions if they are recommended by third parties, such as people on review sites or social media. You can use comments that already exist, or even use ratings from other sites to reinforce how good the product or service is.

Be aware that the more information clogs up the page, the more overwhelming it can be for visitors and it can have the opposite effect. Therefore, you need to strike a balance in terms of text, graphics and video information to avoid cluttering the webpage.

Once you have a great landing page, you just need to get people to it. Discuss it with your marketing team or external experts. Combined with a great social media or PPC campaign, you can seriously transform digital leads and your online presence.