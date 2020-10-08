Why You Should UV Clean Your Stores To Keep Employees And Customers Safe

The coronavirus or COVID-19 brought several industries to their knees, figuratively speaking. Several companies, especially those in retail, are now aiming to implement additional safety protocols to keep their employees and customers safe from this virus. If you are one such entrepreneur, one solution you might want to consider is ultraviolet (UV) cleaning for your business.

What Is UV Light And How Does It Work?

UV light is a form of electromagnetic radiation that tends to have many recreational uses. For example, you can see clubs and parties using this light to illuminate posters and body paint.

You can also use UV light devices, like the products from UV Clean, to disinfect harmful pathogens like COVID-19. This light helps break down bonds at the molecular level, eliminating viruses and other infectious substances.

Why Use UV Light To Protect Your Store

But how does using UV light compare with other disinfection methods, especially in a business environment? Consider reading the rest of the article to know the benefits of using this solution over different ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It’s A Non-Toxic Disinfectant

It’s still possible to use other disinfection methods to help combat the coronavirus. For example, you can use spray-on or alcohol-based disinfectants. However, using these solutions might promote adverse reactions for some people. Using certain sprays might aggravate existing respiratory conditions. Alcohol-based products might also be harmful to people with wounds.

Conversely, UV light devices, like those offered by the ENS Group, promote non-toxic alternatives to sprays and alcohol-based disinfectants. It might also be possible to use these devices on food, which may become a boon for companies in various industries, especially the food and beverage sector.

It’s Eco-friendly

Studies suggest that UV light tends to have no adverse environmental impact. Thus, they appear as useful devices that emit the energy to dissociate the DNAs of pathogens without causing harm to Mother Nature. Note that UV light tends to come in different wavelengths, though. Products that use this energy for disinfection may have wavelengths of about 253.7 nanometres, which is enough to kill various harmful microorganisms. Therefore, numerous companies could use these devices to keep their establishments and products safe for employee and customer use.

Furthermore, you’re not adding to residual waste, which would otherwise come from throwing bottles of sprays and alcohol disinfectants. For instance, using a UV disinfectant in the food delivery service industry could greatly remove potential traces of the coronavirus from the food containers before reaching customers. The delivery personnel only need to use one device for what could be dozens of daily deliveries.

If these stores used disposable disinfectants, they’ll be adding to the world’s carbon footprint. This scenario might lead to long-term damage to the planet, causing harmful effects on both the environment and the Earth’s inhabitants. As a bonus, these devices don’t use chemicals in the cleaning process, which means they don’t emit pollution.

Hence, do your employees, customers, and Mother Nature a big favour by using UV light disinfectants instead of using disposable variants. That way, you’re not only going to keep staff members and customers safe from the coronavirus, but you’re also going to help prevent long-term environmental damage.

It’s Fast And Convenient

Several UV cleaning tools come in portable packages. It’s possible to see kiosks with these virus-disinfecting solutions and their compact counterparts on the market. It also shouldn’t take a long time to disinfect surfaces using UV light. In many cases, it only takes a few minutes to eliminate pathogens from objects.

Many of these products tend to emit safe intensities of the UV radiation. You can manage employee anxiety and customer worries with the help of these devices.

It’s The Long-Term Solution

UV lights for disinfection may also be long-term solutions to remove harmful substances in various areas. Hence, you can use these gadgets even after the pandemic.

In contrast, the use of disposable disinfectants will only last for as long as these containers have contents. Otherwise, these products might not serve any other purpose once their contents run out.

Conclusion

The circumstances of the world have been drastically changed, but we could always prepare for it. Equipping one’s business to adapt to such changes would be one evidence of resiliency that customers would find attractive. Another is a store’s efforts to be clean and safe.

Thus, UV cleaning helps keep employees, customers, and average individuals safe from viruses, including the coronavirus. This non-toxic solution is eco-friendly, quick, and convenient, thanks to its many applications. Consider purchasing your UV lights from reputable sources to give your employees and customers peace of mind during and even after the coronavirus pandemic.