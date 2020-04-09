Why Is Choosing a Second-Hand Car a Better Option?

Like other big population centres in the south of England, Brighton has plenty of swanky car dealerships where you can purchase sparkling new models from suave sales professionals. Of course, there are other options for car owners to take into consideration when it comes to upgrading from their current run-around. Why would seeking out a second-hand car from the used market be preferable to obtaining a brand new one?

Depreciation

Simply put, depreciation is the term accountants’ use for how much an asset devalues over time. Newer things cost more than used ones but brand new ones cost the most. With cars, the level of depreciation from a car being first registered and becoming a year old is very marked. In fact, brand new cars depreciate a great deal as soon as they are first purchased. Yes, you still get depreciation when you buy second-hand but it occurs at a much slower rate, largely reflecting the number of miles you drive in the average year. So, if you want to retain as much resale value as possible in your car, then it is best to go for a used one.

More for Your Money

When you buy a used car, it won’t just lose less value than a new one but it will cost you less in the first place. Even cars that are just one or two years old – in other words, nearly new – will be significantly cheaper than brand new models. This means that you will get a great deal more for your money. In UK you might just want a nippy hatchback to get around the city but if you drive up and down the A23 commuting to London, perhaps upgrading to a more comfortable saloon will be preferable? With a second-hand model, you are more likely to buy a car that is suited to the job because you can afford to fork out on it.

Lower Insurance

When you have a brand new car, it can be expensive to insure. Of course, this depends on exactly where you live and whether or not you can park your car off the public street. However, new cars tend to be more expensive to insure because they cost more for insurers if they need to be written off. If you are looking for a car that will bring about fewer onward insurance costs, then a second-hand one is the best option to go for.