Which UK Job Positions Are Mostly in Demand in 2021?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing widespread job losses across a range of sectors and the UK’s economic future still unclear, the 2020s have certainly started with an air of uncertainty in the job market. For many, this is an unsettling moment, but there is no better time for highly trained or seeking a new career direction than now to take that step.

A growing number of professionals are looking to change professions and up-skill into new sectors to re-enter the workforce. As the market for upskilling grows, more people are seeking training from companies that have CPD certification. This ensures that the training is of high quality and that the participant earns CPD points upon completion.

Top Jobs on the Rise

Irrespective of the way you look at it, the job market is evolving fast. Technological advances may have removed some work functions over the last decade. Still, they have also developed a slew of new ones, many of which have exploded in growth and median base pay, making them an appealing prospect for those with the right skill set and are looking for a new challenge.

Along with these new job positions, there are also more conventional ones that still have a place in society – and as the world we live in becomes increasingly complicated, many of them are more important than ever.

Upon completion of a CPD certified course, any one of these in-demand careers could be yours to switch to if you choose.

Data Science

Data science is one of the top-rated jobs globally, with demand for data scientists surging over the past ten years and staying strong as we move into 2021 in both the UK and the US.

There’s scarcely a field out there that doesn’t need this level of expertise, from tech to healthcare, finance to industry. With more businesses investing in technology to gather consumer data than ever before, the need for experts to assist them in interpreting it is apparent. The good news is that average wages have risen with demand and continue to increase.

Diversity and Inclusion

In recent years, workplace culture has become a central concern for some of the world’s most successful businesses, with more of them than ever recognising the importance of happy, diverse, and inclusive work environments.

According to numerous surveys, more than half of UK workers have encountered discrimination based on age, ethnicity, gender, or LGBTQ+ identity at some stage in their careers. There is a clear appetite to improve this across various industries and sectors, with larger businesses leading the way by investing in the tools and services needed to promote a more inclusive workplace. Investing in courses in these fields with CPD certification can help boost your chances ahead of the competition.

Health Care Support Staff

The health care sector has been at the forefront of combating the spread of the pandemic worldwide. Aside from doctors and nurses who are in demand, there are other support staff that remain in demand because, in as much as the COVID-19 virus makes the headlines, there remain other aspects of health that continue to require attention. Some of these positions include; Health Care Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Dental Assistant, Home Health Aide, etc.

Digital Marketing Professionals

Hiring for digital marketing jobs grew nearly 33% year-over-year. It is easy to understand why such roles would be in demand. Many companies have moved operations online to combat lockdown restrictions and ensure that their consumer base still receives almost the same type of attention post-covid. Some of the roles required in this position include Product Marketing, Digital Strategy, Brand Management.

Final Thoughts

As the job market adjusts post-covid, it is important to track trends as businesses evaluate their needs and seek to fill them. Roles most wanted in the UK job market today are not limited to the roles mentioned earlier. There is a demand for other job roles like frontline e-commerce workers, loan and mortgage experts, business development and sales professionals, digital content creators, specialised engineers, mental health specialists, etc.

CPD certified courses are a sure way to give you an edge over your peer as the labour market becomes as competitive as ever.