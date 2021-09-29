When Do You Need Construction Finance?

Everyone wants to build their dream house, but there are many things to consider – design, location, space, and most importantly – financing. So what kind of mortgage should you apply for? This page gives you pointers on what to consider before applying for a construction loan.

Construction Finance: When Do You Need It?

Construction loans cover the costs of building a house. Unfortunately, many confuse construction loans with land loans. However, the former is exclusive for the build and the latter for purchasing land alone.

Construction loans come in different types, so getting familiar with each helps you decide what finance to get. Below is a list of the types of construction loans you can avail of:

If You Need Construct-Only Loan: For Short Term Loans

A construct-only loan is short-term, meaning it can last for a year or so. It covers the construction costs until the build is finished. However, once the body is completed, you will need to apply to another set of traditional loans to maintain and repair the house in the future.

If You Need A Construction-To-Permanent Loan

This type of loan is much like construction-only loans, with both loans being a one-time avail. The difference is that you can convert construction-to-permanent loans to a permanent mortgage. Since permanent mortgages are much more expensive than traditional mortgages, you might want to look carefully for a better deal that You can trust.

If You Need To Expand Your Business

Businesses can also benefit from construction loans, particularly to expand their current structures. For example, if you want to expand your business to accommodate more employees or increase sales, you can finance your expansion with a construction loan.

New Commercial Buildings: Construction-Only Loans

Some people start small businesses. These commercial builders can benefit from one-time construction loans. The money they get can buy things like equipment, office materials, and other building requirements needed for their establishment.

Developing new commercial spaces can be expensive. However, this can be made manageable with loans for developing finance.

If You Need a Renovation

Also known as a 203k loan, this loan finances home renovations. This thing allows you to purchase AND renovate your new home at the same time. Cash from the renovation loans and your equity can be added and give you a new mortgage principal.

Owner-Builder Loan

Some people prefer being their contractors. This type of loan is suitable for these people as it allows home builders to finance their build. However, lenders may ask for experience with building, education, and license before giving you the loan.

If Your Home Is Already Built: End Loan

If your home is already built and wants a traditional loan, end loans are a perfect choice. End loans finance the completion of your home. Also, applications for end loans are the same as any other home mortgage.

Final words

Always look for trusted and lenders once you’ve made up with the loan you want to go for. Remember to familiarise yourself with every option before committing.

Have you set your mind on building a dream home? Talk to us for a construction loan to make that dream come true.