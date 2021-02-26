What to Know About Display Printing

Are you making plans to attend a big trade show? Maybe you are looking for a way to announce special deals, new products of other marketing messages in your store or business location? There is nothing like display printing to attract attention to your important company message. Signs, banners and posters are a great way to make your announcement seen far and wide.

You are probably bubbling over with ideas and looking forward to creating impressive designs. But before you get started you can greatly improve the final product by taking some important points into consideration. Taking the time to consider the following points can save you time and heartache later down the line.

So, to shed some light on this project, here are a few things to consider before you even begin work on your new sign.

CHOOSE YOUR IMAGE FORMAT CAREFULLY

Bitmaps are one of the most common formats to use and favored by many graphic designers. You will find that a bitmap image comes in a few different formats. It could be the standard bitmap format or (BMP), the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF), Portable Network Graphics (PNG), the Joint Photographic Expert Group (JPEG) or a Tag File Format (TIFF).

Each of these formats has its specific advantages and qualities that make them better suited to different types of projects. JPEGS are considered the best options for photos because it is a good compression scheme. But there can be some issues when using a bitmap on a larger scale.

Bitmaps are made up of many pixels, each pixel is in a specific location with a specific color designation. We have all seen what a pixelated image looks like and they are blocky with jagged edges. This can cause some problems when the picture is enlarged to a much greater scale. It can be difficult to find a suitable software program that will allow you to work with these images after they have been enlarged.

But there are other options. By using a vector format, you will represent your picture in mathematical equations. This means that the various elements will always have the same relation to each other no matter what the size differences may be. To make this format even better, the vector is a much smaller file size and therefore much easier to work with.

HANDLE YOUR COLOUR PALETTE WELL

As you probably know the colors you choose will make or break the project. It is always best to limit your selection to just a few colors that work especially well together. This will always produce a better format and attract attention rather than repulse your audience. The only exception to this rule is when you are making a poster where specific colors are needed to express the message, such as an event poster.

It is a common tendency for people to choose the RGB format when making designs as this has some of the best color choices. But remember that most printers use the CMYK color selection and will adjust the colors you have selected accordingly. For this reason, you will get a more accurate production if you choose this color selection from the very beginning.

OPT FOR A READABLE FONT

It can be tempting to allow your creativity and whimsy to get the better of you, but the most important thing is that your sign is clear and easy to read. There are many attractive script and serif fonts and your sign may look absolutely beautiful. But if they can’t be easily seen and understood from any given distance, they are not a good idea.

Choose a font that is clear and has plenty of space between letter and words so that there are no confusions. Avoid those bold type fonts as well as they can make your poster look overloaded. Thinner fonts have the opposite effect and can easily get lost in the elements of your sign. Also make sure that your colors are well selected and easily seen from the background.

DITCH THE CLUTTER

Less is more when creating a no-nonsense design that effectively delivers the message you hope to send. Choose a striking and clear design rather than looking for something that is complex or mysterious and make sure the text you use is only what has to be used. Furthermore, check that the margins are observed perfectly or you will run the risk of page-bleed that can eliminate some of your graphics and text at the edge of your page.

CHECK YOUR DESIGN FROM A DISTANCE

The design you have completed may look absolutely stunning on your laptop, but the visual experience will be very different when viewed from a distance. You can get a better idea of what your sign will look like by standing no less than 20 feet from your screen and viewing your poster again.

Ask yourself again if this is the visual effect you were looking for. Does the overall look feel cohesive? Are the colors working well together? Is the information on the sign looking clear and easy to understand? Now, grab the closest person to you and ask their advice and the same questions. This impartial view can provide important insights so take note.

It is not always easy to get a large poster right the first time and there will be much to consider. It may help to ask for the help of a large project print company who can discuss your project with you and provide advice on how to perfect your final project.