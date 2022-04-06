What To Consider When Renovating The Workplace

Your workplace will need to be freshened up from time to time, to stop it falling behind the expected industry standard. More than that, however, is that you will want to change things up to improve things around the place.

You shouldn’t rush into renovating, as you could be walking into mistakes that would be easy to avoid. With that in mind, this article will go over a few different things to consider beforehand. Read on to get started.

Bringing In Modern Lighting

Lighting will be an important element of the renovation. Consider how your lighting was before the renovation and what your employees thought of it. You should look to use warm lighting, and where possible, use natural lighting. You can get natural lighting through windows, but it may be more difficult for workers who operate at night to make this happen.

Look into smart modern LED lighting solutions. LED bulbs don’t only give you more lighting options, such as being able to dim the intensity, they also will use less energy. Overall, this means that your business will use less energy and save money on energy costs. This means that there are more and more benefits to adopting lighting solutions during your renovation.

It may be worth your time to speak to professional office renovators, as they may have the connections you need to find suitable lighting providers. Depending on the size of your business, renovating may be too big a task for you to handle alone.

Changing The Layout

Renovating the workplace gives you the perfect opportunity to change the layout. You may have previously had two departments that needed to work together that were on the other side of the office. While still being in the same building, being slightly too far away can mean you have a drop in productivity, due to two departments not clicking as well as they should be.

So when you’re renovating the workspace, you should think about where your workers should be based. If two departments need to be talking to each other regularly, then you should ensure they are close to each other so that they can communicate efficiently.

Changing the layout also means you may be able to give employees more space to work, even if you add new employees into the mix. Consider each employee’s workstation, how much space they would need, and what you can make work for them.

Looking Into Storage Solutions

If you are renovating the office and moving bits around in general, it could be ideal to look into storage solutions. Before renovating, you may have noticed that your workplace is always cluttered with things that you don’t need, and you’re not able to find things when you need them at the most important time. You may have even lost business due to losing paperwork or relevant client information.

This means that when renovating, you should have focus on where things will be stored going forward. Whether that is an efficient filing system for documents, or somewhere to store emergency first aid. You may even work with certain chemicals in your workplace and need somewhere to efficiently put them so that they are safe, secure, and know where they are.

You should look into expert storage solutions, including lockable cabinets, to suit all your workplace purposes. The Workspace Depot offers COSHH suitable cabinets, as well as storage solutions for any purpose in a workplace. This should be a priority when renovating, as if you renovate without finding space for storage, then this could lead to further issues which means you’ve accomplished nothing.

Budget Ahead Of Time

When renovating your workplace, you should ensure that you know exactly how much you wish to spend. Not only should you know how much you wish to spend, but you will also need to ensure you have this money ready to be spent.

When budgeting the amount, you should always budget slightly more than what you expect to spend, so that if there are any price complications, you will have covered for it. Of course, it will be ideal to stick to your budget, as overspending could ruin your finances for the next few months or put you behind where you want to be.

All of this means you should plan early, and there will be rules you can follow to keep your renovation on budget. This includes shopping around to find the ideal supplier and renovator and asking the right people for advice. You should be wary of what is included in something you purchase for renovating, and what would be considered an extra.

Change Up The Flooring

A major element of your renovation will be the flooring. Depending on what sort of workplace you operate in, this will be important to think about. In general, it may be best to avoid wooden flooring or flooring that could be prone to slipping, especially if your workplace has dangerous machinery that needs to be operated.

When renovating, ensure you choose flooring solutions that make sense for your business. If you get this wrong, you could be heading towards a loss or productivity and leading to potential safety concerns. Most offices will use carpets, but it’s worth taking a look to see what’s out there for flooring solutions, as there may be something out there that will be of interest to you.

Plants Could Be A Great Addition

If you didn’t have any plants or greenery beforehand, it might be a great idea to add some to your renovation plans. Plants are a great addition to any workplace, especially offices, as they are minimal effort to look after, and can help boost productivity and even the health of your employees.

You should aim for a mix of different plants, such as desk plants and floor plants, to get a nice mix of plants. Plants can help boost an employees mental health, as they reduce physiological and psychological stress.

They can increase productivity and assist in health, but they also look pretty! Plants can come in various sizes and types and be different colors, so you can truly mix and match them to either suit the aesthetic of your workplace or suit each workstation of the employee. Of course, you can leave it in their hands too, allowing them to purchase whatever plants they want.

Speak To Employees

On the topic of allowing your employees to bring in their own plants, you should also allow them to bring in some home comforts. This will help them settle into any changes you have made to the workplace, and it will also make them feel more comfortable when working.

In general, you should speak to your employees about any upcoming renovations. This will help you to find out what they want from a renovation, and what you should try to avoid. They may also give you some ideas that you hadn’t even thought about yet.

However, the main goal of this is to avoid making any decisions without informing your employees, especially if it will directly affect their work and how they work. If you don’t inform them, then you run the risk of rubbing them the wrong way and having them leave.