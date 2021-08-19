What Makes a Great Business Email?

If you have ever spent time traversing the virtual world of business, you will probably have sent more than your fair share of emails.

You may even be able to recognize what makes a business email mind-numbingly boring, toothlessly banal, or even fairly engaging.

However, it is possible to create a great business email that not only looks good and engages the reader but fulfills a variety of important functions.

In order to make sure your own emails start getting better, here are some tips you might want to consider implementing.

Keep it Professional

Keeping it professional does not necessarily mean making it hyper-formal, devoid of all character, and full to the brim with jargon.

In fact, it is quite the opposite, and it means making your message accessible, understandable, concise, clear, and friendly.

It is also worth bearing in mind that making yourself and your brand come across as authentic may sometimes require a little extra help, especially in a world full of spam emails.

Who are You Talking To?

This one is perhaps the most important point in all of writing, the question of who on earth is it that you are talking to?

This will ultimately inform every single detail in your business email, from the subject line to the sign-off, the greeting, and the word choice.

For example, if you were getting in touch with a potential investor via a cold email, sending a gif of a flying cat might not be the best solution, or maybe it would if you had done your research and your recipient happened to love cats.

Ultimately, your ability to understand the situation in terms of language will decide the effectiveness of your email.

There is no perfect formula for email writing that fits every circumstance. Quality is a sliding scale, the parameters of which are nearly always decided by context.

What’s the Subject?

The difference between somebody opening and reading your message and thrusting it straight into the spam box could be as simple as a good subject line.

A subject line can say a great deal about an email, or rather, it should say a great deal about the email.

It does not necessarily have to be catchy, but it does have to inform the recipient of the content clearly and precisely before they open the email.

If you have ever been extremely busy and received an email with a dreadfully dour-looking subject line, you may have thought about a straw and a camel’s back.

The best business emails often have a subject like that cuts to the point without being too severe.

Knowing When to Phone

There might be times when an email just won’t cut the mustard, particularly if you need to get an urgent point across.

Sometimes, other methods of communication should be considered, particularly if the message is too long to solicit a meaningful response via email.