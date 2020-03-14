What is the science behind success? Info-graphic reveals interesting neuroscience behind winning

Just how successful are you? How often can you say that you have truly won? People have spoken about the “secret to success”, but not many people can say they know what that secret is. Well the secret is purely neuroscience and psychology.

What if you were told that the secret to winning more and more is to just simply win? If you want to win more often it helps to win at something or succeeding in something smaller first. The more you win, the more your brain changes the chemicals produced making you more confident, smarter and more focused in order to win again. If you look at the infographic provided by bestnewbingosites.co.uk, you will notice just how it happens.

According to Psychology Today, when you win or succeed in something, you get a rush of dopamine in the brain and that makes you feel great! On the other hand, you will get overwhelming fears of failing (thanks to cortisol and norepinephrine) that push the body and brain into seeking out success or winning at all costs.

What’s the Winner Effect?

The winner effect is in some ways just like the theory of “survival of the fittest”. In the animal kingdom, when an animal wins against its competitors, it is more likely to win again and again in the future. This is how the fittest survive in a species. That’s the winner effect in the animal kingdom and it works much the same in the world of humans.

Believe It and It Will Come True!

As unbelievable as it may seem, statistics prove that those who believe they will win invariably do. As the infographic suggests – men who believe they’ve won get a boost in testosterone and confidence. As much as 34% of football fans actually support football only because they like to believe in the success of their team. And when their team wins, it mirrors success in their own bodies due to mirror neurons.

Happiness Leads to Winning

The CNBC tells us that winning the lottery can lead to a person not feeling more happiness day to day, but generally increased life satisfaction and that this can last at least 10 years! Other research also shows that people who are happy tend to win more often as psychologists believe that it is linked to motivation.

Competitive Edge Plays a Role

While the brain is dealing with all of this, there’s also something else at play….testosterone. This hormone is responsible for increased feelings of competitiveness and sense of power and dominance over your competitor. The more a person wins, the more competitive they become (thanks to the production of testosterone) which has a knock on effect of the winner effect. You get the picture!

Ultimately, success leads to further success and your body motivates you to achieve success again as it seeks the rewards the neurotransmitters produce in the brain.