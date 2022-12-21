What are some of the best fundraising activities a business can do? 

There are plenty of reasons why businesses participate in fundraising activities. There’s the idea of giving back as well as how well it reflects on the company. It can raise a business’ profile and build positive relationships with customers as well as attracting talented prospective employees.

From global brands like McDonald’s to local businesses, there are plenty of companies that participate in fundraising activities for a range of charities and causes.

If you’re a business owner and you’re looking for ways to raise funds, here are some activities you might want to try.

Bingo

Bingo has had something of a makeover in recent years. While the classic bingo halls are still popular, there’s been a wave of events around the country that combine the traditional game with music, dancing and games.

Why not do your own spin on this much-loved game and see how much you can raise? Set aside some of your socialising pot for some fun prizes and get the whole team involved.

Sports

Why not have a wear-your-sport-to-work day? This can be anything from your favourite player’s shirt (hello, Mohamed Salah!) or even a full tennis outfit. Maybe you have someone in your office who wants to go in full cricket whites, dancers, or netball players who are proud to play centre or wing attack?

Be sure to get plenty of pictures and make sure you have sponsorship forms in order so you raise those vital funds.

Raffle

A raffle is a classic. You can create themed prizes, from alcoholic drinks to food hampers and sweet treats and charge £1 a ticket. There’s always someone who buys lots of tickets and someone else who buys one and wins the lot!

Competitions

Does your team have a competitive streak? Why not set up some games in the office? If you’ve already got a ping pong table, you could get a tournament on the go or set up the darts board.

Similarly, you can have guess the number of sweets and guess the teddy’s name as an ongoing game. These are simple to set up and lots of fun to participate in.

Quiz

We did a lot of quizzes during those lockdowns. Why not put your team to the test and see what they know? You could have themed ones or keep it general.

What fundraising activities will you go for?