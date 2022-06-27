What are some of the best company cars for business owners? 

As a business owner, chances are you’re going to be on the road often and travelling to numerous locations. As such, you are going to want to ensure that you have a car that is comfortable for both long and short distance journeys, whilst also considering efficiency.

There are a number of appealing factors as to why a business owner would consider a company car. One of the main benefits of leasing or buying a company car is the tax benefits it can offer and depending on if you’re an employee of the business, the potential savings on car insurance. Other factors such as low CO2 emissions or if you plan on driving it part-time can help reduce the overall tax you pay too.

If you want to reduce the overall amount you pay, what are some of the best options for you?

Peugeot e-208 – A great compact option

The new Peugeot range has been doing very well amongst reviewers and its relatively new e-208 is another great addition to their range. Not only does it look great, as the ‘e’ in the name suggest, it’s an all-electric option which offers an approximate range of 217 miles which makes it great for those city and short to mid-range journeys.

The Kia EV6 – A strong choice for longer journeys

If you’re going to be on the road a lot more and travelling further, then the new Kia EV6 is another all-electric vehicle which offers great range and style for an affordable price. This new generation of Kia cars are performing extremely well in terms of value for money and winning a number of awards along the way! It boasts a range of around 320 miles which is a great amount if you’re going to be travelling regularly throughout the week.

The Hyundai IONIQ – A good all-rounder

In the UK especially, you might have seen this car on the roads more often than the others mentioned. This car continues to be a popular choice for professionals due to its reasonable pricing, fuel economy and low running costs. There are a number of options available for this car which will suit each business owner depending on how much they plan on travelling.

These three models are all viable cars for business owners and professionals, and you would probably have a great experience with all of them. The new dawn of company cars has arrived and both electric and hybrid options are becoming increasingly popular with environmentally conscious drivers and businesses. As with all car purchases, ensure you have an in-depth look, take them for a test drive and see which ones fit your style.