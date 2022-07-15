What are customers looking for in product packaging?

A well-designed packaging has a huge influence on clients’ purchase decisions and can help form their opinion on certain brands and products. Packlion is here to guide you on what customers are looking for in product packaging, so you could create the most successful packaging strategy.

Are you ready to come up with a visually-pleasing design that wows? Keep on reading to learn more about the latest packaging trends and the current customer demands.

Current packaging trends

The concept of packaging is something all products have in common. And while the main purpose of packaging is to protect the goods and make them convenient to store and ship, things are a bit more complicated when it comes to client appeal.

The top packaging trends right now are:

Alluring and eye-catching design

Sustainable materials (biodegradable and recyclable packaging)

Good product protection

Cool branding

Accessible and inclusive features

Learn more about each product packaging trend in the next few sections.

Top things customers look for in packaging

Design

Don’t underestimate the power of good design. It is the main thing that clients notice and recognize your brand for. People are naturally drawn to well-designed custom packaging. So if you want to stand out from competitors, you might as well try to appeal to your target audience with a packaging design that is visually appealing, relatable, properly conveys your message, and triggers sentiments.

Here are a few things to have in mind to make a design that is eye-catching, interesting, and memorable:

Always add your logo to the packaging

Stick to your branding strategy

Pick an attractive font and color scheme

Try to connect with target clients through your design

Use appealing visual elements

Use authentic high-quality images of the product/content

Make packaging functional and easy to open

Aim to create an amazing unboxing experience

Sustainability

Sustainable packaging is without a doubt the hottest packaging trend right now. Not only it is beneficial from a financial standpoint (gaining more customers, increasing sales, reducing business costs, etc) but also from a social and environmental standpoint, too. Sustainability promises a better life for the next generations. It solves issues such as excessive waste generation, air pollution, water pollution, and carbon footprint, and neutralizes some of the other factors contributing to climate change, global warming, and wildlife extinction.

The demand for environmentally-friendly items and product packaging is the highest it has ever been. That is why, all future-oriented businesses are slowly making a change, adopting more eco-friendly practices in their production, transportation, storage, and packaging processes.

Product protection

Another thing people are looking for in product packaging is efficient protection. Nobody wants to receive a damaged item. For that reason, businesses have to ensure their packaging is extra durable, stain and leak-proof, with light-shielding qualities. With that in mind, the best packaging solution for firms implementing a sustainable business model would be cardboard boxes.

Branding

Branding is the key to attracting new and returning customers. It stands for everything that visually makes your brand unique, recognizable, and easy to differentiate at first glance. In order to stay memorable with your product packaging, you need to create a branding strategy with your logo and unique for your brand color combinations, fonts, and design elements.

It is vital to be consistent with your branding. Have a unified design scheme for your packaging and stick to it across different platforms and marketing channels. That way, people will instinctively know it’s your product just by looking at the fonts and the color scheme of the packaging.

Accessibility and inclusivity

Accessibility and inclusivity are also things people are looking for in product packaging. If the packaging is too hard to open or its texture is not pleasant to the touch, that could ruin the whole client experience. For that reason, it is essential to focus on the functional design of your packaging and use boxes and containers that are accessible: easy-to-open and easy-to-use.