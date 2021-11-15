Website Development Programme Launched for Accommodation Providers

Tourism NI has launched a new website development programme for accommodation providers as part of its ongoing drive to support the sector’s recovery and growth.

With capital grants available of up to £40,000, the programme is designed to help accommodation providers including hotels, guesthouses and guest accommodation enhance their websites as well as market and sell their services online.

Following an Expression of Interest process successful applicants will receive an expert digital audit, followed by a website development plan, one to one mentoring support and financial assistance.

Website development programme

Commenting on the website development programme, Tourism NI’s Regions Manager, Ainsley McWilliams said: “We are delighted to open the programme for accommodation providers across Northern Ireland. To market and sell Northern Ireland in a post Covid-19 environment, businesses must recognise that consumer demand is constantly changing and that there is an increased desire to visit and book differently. A user-friendly website is now an essential requirement for doing business in the tourism industry. The programme will also help create positive first impressions and an improved booking experience for visitors, in line with the Northern Ireland-Embrace A Giant Spirit experience brand.”

She added: “We welcome and encourage applications from eligible accommodation providers who want to enhance their digital presence as well as support the recovery of the sector.”

The closing date for applications is 3pm on 29th November 2021.

