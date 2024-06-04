Content creation is a key component of any successful marketing campaign. After all, whether you’re targeting B2B clients on Linkedin or B2C customers on Instagram and Facebook, the quality of the content produced is reflected directly in the results and engagement received.

While there are many different forms of branded content, from infographics to short-form videos, it is important to remember that content creation is all about telling a story. This means that it should provide the viewer with greater insight into the brand as a whole.

In recent years, video content has proven to be not only one of the more popular forms of brand content among customers but also one of the best for storytelling. After all, brands can say a lot more with a video than they can in a single infographic, even if the video is less than a minute long.

Video Content: The Facts.

In recent years, many of the primary social media platforms have expanded in order to make video content one of their key features. For example, both Facebook and Instagram allow users to upload reels to their pages. Meanwhile, the video-sharing platform TikTok has exploded in popularity, earning 625 million downloads in 2023 alone.

The changes prove that the demand for video content among consumers is ever-increasing, and it’s easy to understand why. Video content is often easier to digest, as information is conveyed simply and effectively, without the need for users to read an entire wall of text or caption. It makes it easier, therefore, for brands to share their story, ethos and message with viewers.

The results of incorporating video content into marketing plans speak for themselves. For example, according to a study from Social Bakers, videos uploaded on Facebook receive roughly 135% more organic reach than photos and text. Similar reports have been reported across all platforms.

Why is video content the future of storytelling?

Since the invention of the first “successful” video camera in 1925, recording footage has become one of the most preferred methods of storytelling across the world. After all, the average person spends roughly four hours a day watching TV/streaming content.

As a result, video content’s growing popularity in the world of branded marketing is no surprise. Attention spans are lower than ever, and brands need to find quick and effective ways to deliver a story to their audience – and videos are a great way to fulfil this need. For example, short-form video content ticks all of these boxes. Information can be delivered succinctly through the use of eye-catching videos without running the risk of feeling dull and static.

As video content is incredibly popular among audiences, social media platforms and search engines are more likely to promote this kind of content to their audiences. This means that companies regularly creating quality video content are more likely to receive high levels of organic engagement as the algorithms will begin to work in their favour.

How to tell a story through video content.

There’s no denying that the future of branded content and digital marketing lands in video creation. However, many business owners are unable to tell one camera setting from the other, let alone create the kind of high-quality videos required to succeed.

Fortunately, there are many steps business owners can take in order to tell a story through their video content. To begin with, it is crucial that they first consider what story they are trying to tell. For example, are they looking to create a sense of high-end luxury or opulence or something a little more catered towards families? Establishing the narrative ahead of time will help to create content that tells a story, whether they are launching a new product or trying to promote their brand to a wider audience.

Once the storytelling foundations have been established, it’s time to think about how to bring this story to life. At this stage, it’s beneficial to work alongside video production companies, as this brings forth the best results in terms of the final product. After all, a video production company will be able to assist with turning the brand owner’s vision into content through videography and editing services (alongside other forms of specialist support).

Ideally, business owners should work with a local video company, as they will have the best understanding of the local market and know how to share stories with this audience. The best way to do this is to use a local agency that will understand your needs perfectly and the best spots to shoot your content. For this, we recommend you use a video production company in London that can help you produce memorable content, both for you and, most importantly, your customers and potential customers.

Once the content has been produced and uploaded, business owners should monitor its overall success based on engagement (likes, comments, shares) and conversions (the number of visits to the website or sales). This will help them determine whether or not they are conveying the right message to their audience and gaining the kind of traction they deserve.

Final Thoughts.

Based on the latest studies and consumer engagement, it’s clear that video content has a BIG future in the digital marketing world. Not only does it consistently receive the best engagement when compared to static images or text, but it also provides brands with a simplistic way to share their story with a wider audience.

As storytelling plays a key role in building a brand identity and customer/brand relationships, business owners of all specialities should invest in video content moving forward. This will enable them to deliver marketing campaigns with the best possible ROI, regardless of their niche or the intent behind each video. From driving sales to building a strong customer base, video content ticks numerous boxes at once.

However, as it can be difficult to create high-quality video content without previous experience in this area, working with a video production agency is also crucial. After all, this helps ensure that the video content is of an incredibly high quality so that they are able to bring forth the best results.