Upgrading Your Switchboards with RCD? Follow This Checklist

Consumer units are also termed fuse boxes, and they are potential life-savers. A faulty unit or switchboard is hazardous. So, you should always be aware of your consumer unit’s current health and upgrade it if needed with an RCD (residual current device).

Purpose Of A Consumer Unit

A consumer unit controls your home’s electrical functioning and should ideally be smart enough to identify dangerous issues. For this, it needs to be fitted with dual protection RCDs. RCDs are essential in every home as they can detect faulty devices and can even activate in the blink of an eye to prevent physical risk if somebody accidentally comes into contact with a live cable.

Take Care Of Your Consumer Units And Switchboards

You should put off home upgrades like major decorating or a new kitchen till you upgrade your consumer unit. In fact, many kitchen technicians will do their work only if the house has RCD safeguards. You don’t want a fire in your residence after investing a lot of money in upgrading it. Similarly, you wouldn’t want to remove your new wallpaper because bad wiring behind it needs to be replaced or repaired.

How To Know Your Consumer Unit Requires An Upgrade?

Ideally, any switchboard or consumer unit that doesn’t have an RCD requires an upgrade. You need not buy a new unit, but it’s important to consult a qualified and registered technician who can advise you on what should be done. Units with wooden backs certainly need to be replaced as they can date as far back as the 1950s.

Check If RCD protects your Consumer Unit Or Switchboard

If there is an RCD present, your consumer unit will have a button marked T (representing test). Check if the RCD is functional by pressing the button. If the RCD refuses to activate or gives you cause for concern, talk to a registered and qualified electrician for assistance. It is imperative that you approach a licensed professional to seek proper guidance and technical expertise.

Like fire alarms, consumer units should be regularly tested to ensure they’re in good working conditions. Keep in mind that they are important as their job is to shield you from electrical hazards. Performing any electrical work without proper knowledge can lead to severe implications. Thus, it is recommended that you first talk to an electrical professional.

Replace Faulty Fuse Boxes And Switchboards

Your fuse box is designed to detect problems like tripping and other electrical issues that could prove dangerous. Therefore, it is advisable to get an electrician to periodically check your consumer units, switchboards, and other electrical equipment and replace or upgrade them as needed.

Ensure Secure Wiring

Incorrect cable feeds to consumer units can cause serious fires, so it’s essential to check your wires for faults regularly. Leaving electrical matters to chances is a risky practice. You must ensure that your perform maintenance check on wiring to confirm that it is safe for operation.

Upgrade Your Consumer Unit To Make It Safe

Get a qualified electrician to upgrade your consumer unit with complete RCD protection with sophisticated breakers that are ideal for your property’s electrical needs. A skilled and qualified technician would immediately spot any faults in the electrical equipment and perform the needed repairs or upgrades.

Conclusion

Faulty wiring can lead to electric shock or fires. Therefore, consult licensed professionals and electricians to get recommendations on suitable electrical systems and upgrades for your home or business. Doing so helps you understand the actual electrical requirements, and based on it, you can get recommendations, suggestions, and assistance with installation.

Similarly, while looking for the best electrical components, you must explore options from leading electrical systems and components providers, after consulting with an electrical expert. It makes sure that you are only buying products that meet the necessary industry standards and are safe for application.

