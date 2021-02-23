Understanding the Enterprise Investment Scheme and the advantages of EIS investments

The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) is a government-backed scheme designed to help startups and other small businesses raise finance to accelerate the growth of the business.

The EIS does this by providing a range of tax reliefs to investors who make financial investments in these companies.

The scheme was created because the government recognises that early-stage businesses pose higher risks. Yet, they play a crucial role in the country’s economy and are often behind some of the most innovative products and solutions.

Through the scheme, investors can claim up to 30% income tax relief on up to £1 million in investments in businesses eligible for the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

This makes investing in growing companies an attractive proposition, with the potential for high target returns, and generous tax reliefs.

The main areas where investors can find this tax relief are:

Income tax relief

Investors can 30% tax relief on investments of up to £1 million in a tax year. This means the total tax reduction allowable is £300,000 (provided the investor has sufficient Income Tax Liability to cover it).

Loss relief

In the case of shares being disposed of at a loss, investors can elect to deduct the amount of the loss against income in the year the shares were disposed of.

Capital gains tax exemption (CGT)

Gains are exempt from capital gains tax if income tax relief was claimed on them and they have been held for at least three years. Investors can also choose to accrue CGT over a longer period if they hold onto the shares.

Inheritance tax exemption

Provided certain conditions are met, investors who have owned shares in qualifying companies for at least two years are eligible for inheritance tax business property relief. This is available up to 100% and reduces inheritance tax liability to nil.

Companies That Can Use the EIS

Companies are required to submit an application to the Venture Capital Reliefs Team at HM Revenue and Customs.

To be eligible for EIS, companies must meet the following criteria:

Must be a permanent establishment in the UK

Must not be controlling another company (except qualifying subsidiaries)

Must not be trading on a recognised stock exchange when issuing shares

Does not have plans to close the business after completing current projects

Does not have more than 50% of shares owned by another company

Investors Who Are Eligible for EIS Relief

In order for an investor to qualify for EIS relief, they must meet the following criteria:

Not already own shares in the company that are not part of the EIS or SEIS (except subscriber shares)

Not be an employee or director of the company

Not hold more than 30% of the company, this includes in partnership with other investors

Advantages of EIS investments

There are various advantages of EIS investments, for both companies and investors.

For companies, the main advantages are:

Being able to attract more investors due to the tax breaks

Potential to be mentored and use the expertise and contacts of investors

Raising funds to accelerate the growth of the business

For investors, the main advantages are: