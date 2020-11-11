Ulster Bank zooms in on the milk market

Ulster Bank is hosting a free, virtual event for local dairy farmers this Thursday (November 12).

Milk Market outlook will bring together leading voices from the local agri-sector to discuss and debate the many challenges facing dairy farmers across Northern Ireland.

Hosted by Ulster Banks Senior Agriculture Manager, the session will explore changes to the market in recent times as well as information for farmers on what they can do to grow their dairy farming enterprises.

Virtual attendees will also hear from farming consultant, Jason McMinn, who will be on hand to cover costs of production and trends while Christopher Osborne from the Ulster Farmers Union will provide insight into the milk outlook and contracts.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s event, Ulster Bank’s Senior Agriculture Manager, Cormac McKervey said it was shaping up to be a useful and informative session for local farmers.

“Like many industries, 2020 has been a challenging year for the dairy sector with flattening market prices and the knock-on impact of stop start closures within the hospitality sector. Thursday’s session is about bringing together a panel of local experts who can update farmers on issues ranging from to Brexit to new technologies and ultimately reassuring our farmers and those connected with the sector that we hear them, we understand the difficulties they face and that we are here to work with them through this period.”

The event has been organised as part of Ulster Bank Boost’s virtual ‘Your business matters’ programme which has been running since March 2020. Led by Ulster Bank’s Business Growth Enablers, Lisa McCaul, these webinars have covered everything from tourism to workforce planning and have been a source of support and guidance to business owners who have been trading throughout the pandemic.

Ulster Bank Boost works closely with the business marketplace to support, develop and add value to SMEs by providing business advice and bringing local entrepreneurs together. To register for Thursday’s event, email [email protected] or text the names of all attendees to 07717 208963.

The session will begin at 10.30am and links to join will be emailed to registered attendees in advance.