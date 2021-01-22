UK Digital Transformation Trends to Watch in 2021

Because of the pandemic, businesses have needed to reevaluate their operational processes and adjust to changing circumstances and situations with agility, to survive.

This has catalyzed massive digital transformations in business survival and profitability strategies, with increasing pressure on IT departments to deliver projects that improve operational efficiency and client experience.

Here are the top digital transformation trends that will explode in 2021.

Analytics in customer service

Customer satisfaction will be a core focus for businesses, whether large or small, in 2021. Customer needs and consumption trends are rapidly changing, understanding your customer behaviors and expectations will be critical for business success.

Many organizations have different systems across their departments. They collect and process data differently. Finance, Customer Care, and Sales and Marketing offices all interact with clients during the customer journey and record their information.

Coordinating and centralizing this information across all of these departments is fundamental to creating a unified and cohesive understanding of the customer and identifying and fixing areas of shortcomings.

It is likewise essential to adopt integrable business solutions and optimize data quality to guarantee achievement in this.

Cross-Platform Mobile App Development

Cross-platform mobile app development implies the built apps can be run on various mobile platforms. It lessens the time-to-market and development cost of the app-building companies. Cross-platform development will increasingly be coupled with mobile app optimization.

For instance, by teaming up with an SEO agency in Edinburgh, Scotland, app developers can implement strategies that push their apps to the top of Google Play and Apple App Store. This trend will become mainstream in 2021 and the coming years.

Business Process Modernization

2020 had many lessons for businesses, but one that stands out is that the best organizations were the ones that were innovative in how they dealt with the difficulties that COVID-19 tossed in their way.

Accelerating growth remains a tremendous challenge for most organizations, given that many employees are working at a limit.

Couple that with the dilemma of guaranteeing that working environments are safe, slim budgets, and the remote working stress on IT.

Modernizing business processes and systems—for instance, by automating redundant tasks and moving some to the cloud—will help to achieve efficiency and adaptability to change.

Citizen Development and Agility to Change

When the pandemic hit, nearly all businesses were ill-prepared. Speed and agility to change will become a critical factor for business success in 2021 and the coming years.

The agility to adjust rapidly to changing market conditions and implement new business ideas ignited by increasing innovation is critical to the digital strategy and competitive advantage.

But how can organizations achieve agility in change management? One way is to embrace innovation to empower more executives to be involved in the business solution and app development. Even so, most employees outside IT rooms are green on the matter of app development.

Low code building platforms are now used to involve the non-technical workforce in the development cycle.

It removes pressure on IT, speeds up application development, and guarantees solutions that meet business needs. Data by Gartner shows that the size of citizen developers (non-technical developers) will be four times larger than professional engineers by 2023.

Distributed Workforce Solutions

Telecommuting has been associated with lower efficiency, limited visibility, limited collaboration, and technologies that do no support flexible working conditions. However, the pandemic saw telecommuting structures flipped around, transforming from a luxury to a need.

Employees have now become used to video calls and remote working, and company managers are shocked that this has not hugely impacted profitability as they feared. There have been more significant cost savings, both from a business and employee point of view.

Businesses have realized that they can save on office space. For the worker, fewer travel needs to reduce expenses and save time. The time that would be spent in morning traffic goes into the bucket of productivity.

For even better results, businesses are massively adopting AI solutions to facilitate visibility, performance tracking, and collaboration and enhance customer experience with distributed teams.