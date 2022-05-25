Top Funeral Planning Tips

Planning your own funeral isn’t something people tend to look forward to and if you’re feeling a little daunted about the prospect, take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. Whilst you might not want to plan your own funeral, if you make the effort it will alleviate your loved ones of the emotional financial stress that is often endured in arranging a loved ones funeral at the same time as mourning your passing.

One of the biggest advantages of planning your own funeral is that you get to make your wishes clear. This gives you the peace of mind that your funeral will go ahead as you desire, and your family aren’t left wondering what you would have wanted. Look into the option of funeral plans and you can also ensure that the funeral will be paid for.

The following funeral planning tips and important things to consider should help to guide you in the right direction.

Plan Ahead

The first and most important funeral planning tip is to make sure you plan ahead. You can never start making plans for later life too early. After all, you never know what’s around the corner.

Quite often, funeral planning is last minute when you’re in a state of panic. For example, you might be diagnosed with a terminal illness or lose a loved one. You don’t have to wait until these events catch you out and there’s no shame in thinking about your funeral whatever age you are.

If you plan in advance you’re giving yourself time to consider your options and think about how you want your life to be celebrated. In addition, you’re giving yourself time to make the necessary financial arrangements. In that way, your loved ones won’t need to worry about paying for your funeral when the time comes.

Talk To Your Loved Ones

Talking to loved ones should be something that comes naturally, but unfortunately, it’s something people tend to feel uncomfortable doing. There’s a certain taboo about talking to family about death and breaking that taboo is important.

It’s very likely that they’ll want to be involved in the process and will gladly help you plan the details of the service itself.

Having a funeral chat may feel a little daunting at first, but those closest to you will understand that you want to ensure your plans are set in place.

Make Financial Arrangements

When you plan your funeral in advance, you can ensure all the costs are covered and your loved ones aren’t left out of pocket after the event.

Funerals can be expensive and the cost of dying continues to rise year on year. It’s likely your funeral will cost much more in the future than it does today. The best way to safeguard the finances of yourself and your loved ones in to take out a prepaid funeral plan. That way, the cost of your funeral is fixed at today’s prices.

With a prepaid funeral plan you have the option of paying for your funeral upfront in one lump sum, in weekly or monthly instalments.

Cremation vs. Burial

A major decision you have to make when planning your funeral is whether you wish to be cremated or buried. Make this decision in the funeral planning process and it saves the heartache of your family making the choice for you.

Flowers vs. Donations

Traditionally, close family or relatives buy funeral flowers for the service as their final gift to you. Some people may prefer their loved ones donate the money to one of their chosen charities instead.

If you decide to opt for donations instead of flowers, you can include this in your plans and specify a charity that’s close to your heart. You’ll be able to rest in peace knowing that the money is going to a good cause in your memory.

Personalising Your Funeral Service

Another significant benefit of planning your own funeral is having the ability to dictate what happens on the day. This is something that no one else will be able to do when you’re no longer around.

When you add special requests to your funeral plan it’s about personalising the service and making it a true celebration of your life, in a way that you want it to be.

You’ll be able to choose the music you’d like played, any poems or readings you’d like included. You might also consider implementing a dress code, or asking funeral guests to wear a specific colour that means a lot to you.

Other ways you can personalise your funeral include appointing specific pallbearers, deciding on the outfit you want to be buried or cremated in, whether you want an open or closed casket, and much more.

Plan the Wake

Holding a wake after your funeral is optional, but it offers your funeral guests a more informal way to celebrate your life in a relaxed setting.

If you want there to be a wake, it’s a good idea to inform your family of this in good time so they have the opportunity to make the necessary arrangements.

Much the same as funeral planning, everything from the venue to catering and the music to be played should be considered.