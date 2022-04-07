Top 6 Advantages of Supplier Statement Reconciliation System 

Reconciling supplier statements has been a tedious task for the accounts payable department; however, it is crucial to conduct the task accurately to measure the general ledger correctly. Conducting the reconciling process manually can be very risky in terms of legitimacy.

Thus, it is advised to use automated supplier statement reconciliation to avoid such risks and cover more bills, resolve issues, and pay more people simultaneously. In this article, we will enlighten you with the top five advantages of having this automated system in your business but before that, let us start with some primary factors in the first place.

What is the supplier statement reconciling?

It is a process for controlling accounts payable to analyze whether all invoices or credits are received, and documents have been updated accurately in a company. The process expands with activities like resolving missing documents, miss-postings, duplications, and data inconsistency.

Some companies like to conduct this process manually by their account experts; however, in such cases, the company tends to suffer due to heavy workload, time consumption, and cash burn. It also increases the chances of rejection of the statements because of wrong or missed calculations.

The risk behind performing the task manually is higher; thus, companies nowadays prefer automating the supplier statement reconciliation without any second thoughts. We will come across many advantages of the automation system further in the article for your better understanding.

Why should you consider reconciling supplier statements ?

There are several reasons why considering reconciling supplier statements could be the best move for your business. Here are some of the ways where it can prove to be helpful assistance:

Time Management Issue

The accounts department has been constantly under the clock for various activities; thus, it becomes pretty challenging for the account payable team to reconcile suppliers’ statements. The statements could be available in PDF format and contain thousands of transactions that have to be identified one by one in a manual process to find a high accuracy level at the end. It is why some companies tend to only focus on the major suppliers and reconcile their statements. But in this way, the business is hampering its profit due to errors in the statements, which are left unidentified.

Recognizing Discrepancies

The whole process is about identifying the invoices or credit notes of the supplier’s statements that are not available on the payable ledger or vice versa. Doing this correctly will lower the duplicate invoice’s risk, affecting the ledger; however, if reconciling supplier accounts is not done with the right approach, the chances of discrepancies increase, thereby creating more liabilities and low profit.

Level Up The Profile of Accounts Payable

Automating the process will also remove several levels of work and make the process comforting and legitimate. In addition, it will help the supplier to be ensured about the payments and forecasting cash flow with an accurate balance sheet. It will also assist in ensuring maximum profit and accurate supplier liabilities, thereby raising the accounts payable profile.

Advantages of automated supplier statement reconciliation

Now that you have a brief on reconciling supplier statements and the reasons for considering it, here are some further advantages of automated supplier statement reconciliation for your better business moves:

It helps in smoothing the management of third parties or other business partners by removing inconsistency from the statements.

Payment delays can be avoided by analyzing duplicate documents, which hamper the process of identification.

It will also help find discounted suppliers while in the supplier adjustment process.

It will assist in improving invoice processing by matching supplier invoices and supplier statement reconciliation declarations.

It easily tracks missing invoices and supplier credits to avoid payment delays.

It will also assist with reporting for supplier exchanges and auditing processes.

In Conclusion

Reconciling supplier statements is a bold and profitable move to compare the internal financial records with the statement provided by existing suppliers. By automating the process, your business can not find any further hurdles in maximizing profit by resolving invoice and credit errors. We hope this content helps make the right decision for your accounts department. Stay tuned for such crucial updates and business tips!