Top 20 Marketing Strategies and Ideas for your Home Building Business

The past couple of years have been challenging (to say the least) globally and here in the UK. While times are getting better as economies open up, it does mean that business is likely to be very competitive in certain markets and there’s no better example of that than the home building industry. Great marketing is going to be a major key to your success in the UK home building market so check out our Top 20 Construction Marketing Strategies and Ideas for 2021:

Top 20 Marketing Strategies and Ideas

Get a Website: It’s 2021, every business needs a website

Optimize Your Website for Mobile and Tablet: Web design platforms like Wix and WordPress can help you design a slick website but you have to check that your site works properly on a mobile phone and/or tablet. 55% of all internet browsing today is done by mobile.

Join a Home Builders and/or Construction Association: Get important information about your industry, learn new things, and network with other people.

Look for Sponsorship Opportunities: Sponsor a local football club or some kind of event. Try to ensure that the sponsorship is a win-win for everybody involved. I.e. the sports team gets valuable resources from you in the form of money and you get your name out there and attract customers.

Sit on a Board: Join the board of a local non-profit or some other kind of board. Remember it's all about networking.

Learn SEO: Learn about things like keywords and how to optimize your website in Google rankings.

Write a Blog: This is important for your website, important for SEO, and a valuable tool for customers looking for additional information.

Learn Facebook Marketing: The world is moving away from traditional media advertising like newspaper ads, billboards, and TV commercials. Many successful companies are now using Facebook marketing to attract new clients.

Run a Successful PPC Marketing Campaign: PPC stands for pay per click. It simply means that you run an online ad, a customer clicks on your ad and you get billed for that click

Answer your Phone Always: Make sure when a customer calls they can get a hold of somebody. Answer your own work phone too. Business can come your way anytime.

Provide FREE quotes: This is a no-brainer.

Create a BRAND: Having a name for your business and creating a meaningful brand that speaks to your customer and reflects your values are two different things. Learn the difference.

Build an e-mail list: Potential customers should be able to submit their email on your site. Consider keeping them updated with a newsletter.

Use Video to Showcase Your Work: Making videos of your projects is great for marketing!

Participate in Relevant Trade Shows and Expos: Get your name out there!

Donate Left Over Building Materials: Always a great way to look like a good person and bring in some extra business.

Get Involved in Your Community: Network, Network, Network.

Offer a Discount for Referrals: Give your customers a discount when they refer you to another client.

Decide what (if any) Traditional Marketing You Would Like to Use: Traditional marketing can complement Facebook and Google marketing.

Consider SMS Marketing: This type of marketing is becoming more common nowadays.

Construction marketing isn’t rocket science but it does take some work. Using these tips will get you well on your way! For additional or any type of marketing, you can take help of any local construction marketing agency to market your building or construction business!