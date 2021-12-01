Tips to Managing a Retail Store

Becoming a sole owner of a retail store or starting any other business on your own is not only terrifying but also quite risky especially if you are not sure where and how to start the right way.

As estimated in 2021, over 2.14 billion people prefer shopping online according to this report by Oberlo. So, over 27% of the global population are online or digital buyers. Moreover, one out of four individuals you come across are digital buyers.

In the last several years, the number of digital buyers has grown tremendously. According to the figures, in 2021, there are over 900 million online shoppers than estimated in 2020. In other words, in just twelve months, the number of digital shoppers across the globe increased by around 4.4%.

The tremendous rise of online shopping in the last several years does not come as a surprise considering the rising Internet penetration rates. Speaking of Internet penetration rates, this Statista report shows there were over 4.6 billion Internet users as of January this year.

So, almost 60% of the entire population uses the Internet one way or another. According to the same report, over 4.3 billion Internet users go online via their mobile devices (92%). The same report also reveals that over 4.15 billion people in the world are active on one or more social media platforms.

How to Run a Retail Store Successfully?

While the number of online shoppers increased significantly in the last several years, people still enjoy shopping in land-based retail stores. “Offline” shopping seems to be favored for back-to-school stuff, accessories, and apparel according to a survey conducted by National Retail Federation.

Before you open a retail store, make sure you narrow down your desired, target market. In-store shopping may not be as popular as online shopping, but it will never become a thing of the past.

Still, to keep afloat, to stay in the game, and run your retail successfully, you need to think about your digital presence.

Running a successful retail store takes a lot of time and effort. Depending on your target market, you may be dealing with heavy pallet trucks on a daily basis and hundreds of items that need to be arranged.

Add to the equation demanding customers and the burden gets bigger and bigger. However, this is all that it takes to run a successful small retail business.

As this article published by Forbes suggests, the richest entrepreneurs in the United States were once small business owners and they started their businesses before turning forty.

Do not expect to become a successful retail store owner overnight, but with dedication and hard work, you can and will get there.

Managing a Retail Store Tips

Hard work is also needed if you want to create a large customer base and maintain their interest over time. To do so, make sure your brand is promoted on one or more social media platforms.

Post engaging content promoting your products or services online on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

To keep your customers happy, consider introducing a loyalty program. Having a loyalty program is especially beneficial when launching new services and products.

Regardless of your business goals, paying attention to all of your customers is a must if you want to keep your business alive and eventually expand. Providing your customers with the best customer care service goes a long way.

As your customer satisfaction increases, more people will be discussing your services or products, and your sales go up. To keep your customers satisfied, make sure your employees understand the importance of being sensitive to all customers’ demands.

Part of running a retail store is also to keep your loyal customers coming back and to do so, your staff must be motivated. Make sure everyone employed at your retail store has great product knowledge. Also, reward your employees to keep them motivated.