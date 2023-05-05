Tips For Putting Together An Excellent Leaflet Distribution Campaign

Leaflets still have an immense amount of value to society. Much of marketing is digital, but familiarity with old-school methods will always generate more goodwill amongst certain demographics.

Moreover, 2022 saw an ‘activist’ remove a Conservative leaflet from a person’s door days before a district by-election. It’s a different context to the enterprising world, but nevertheless, it shows that people still very much care about what can be found on a leaflet in a letterbox these days!

A leaflet distribution campaign might seem straightforward at first, but there can be a few things to keep in mind as you go about these efforts. Read on to see what they are.

Know the Law

Your intentions around leaflet distribution might be innocent enough. However, things are rarely straightforward in business, with most processes having to abide by one regulation or another.

Leaflet distribution is no exception. While you don’t always need to request permission from your local council, you may need to if you’re distributing leaflets, cards, and other promotional materials for your firm. Cases can vary, and it’s generally recommended that you explore multiple distribution options simultaneously for maximum exposure, so it’s best to be sure.

That said, government resources specify when you may not need permission – if your leaflets are being through letterboxes, displayed in buildings, or passed around on behalf of a charity, for example. Still, even if you’re sure your firm’s activities fully or partially meet this criterion, it may be worth consulting your local council anyway. That way, you can be sure your efforts won’t incur a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal record for illegally distributing printed material.

Collaborate with Specialists

Leaflet distribution campaigns vary in scope and size. It might seem like you can tour a few streets and drop things through a door, but these tasks can be time-consuming, resource-consuming, and ultimately financially consuming too.

Therefore, it makes sense to consult experts in leaflet delivery. These professionals will make quick work of your campaign, cover larger local areas, and keep this side of your marketing initiative barreling forward. There are no delays or complications.

Specialists can reduce costs. For example, DOR-2-DOR specialise in designing, printing and distributing leaflets. Their distribution zones are sub-divided postcode districts, giving you more focus on targeting the households you want to deliver to. You can reduce excess distribution and tailor distribution towards people most likely to engage. Outsourcing will also reduce labour costs and help you tap into the 30+ years of experience these experts have in running an efficient leaflet distribution operation.

Think Beyond Distribution

Leaflet distribution can seem like an open-and-shut case the second the last leaflet is delivered. In many ways, though, the work has only just begun.

You’ll also need to:

Gauge responses – Have people followed your leaflet’s call to action? Check-in yourself – Where appropriate, you may wish to offer special promotions or send out follow-up emails to see what people think about what your firm is offering. Tinker with your approach – Changes might be needed if your campaign doesn’t resonate as hoped.

Keep an open mind, regardless of how much buzz your campaign generates. Each new leaflet distribution campaign should build on the last.