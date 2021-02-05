Tips for Installing an Induction Stove Top

Induction cooktops are becoming increasingly popular in Australia. You might even be receiving quite a few requests for induction stove installation services.

If you’ve never installed an induction stove before, don’t worry. Here, we take you through some of the tips you can follow to quickly, easily and safely install an induction cooktop.

Check the local building codes

Every state in Australia has its own requirements when it comes to electrical installation safety. Even individual counties may exercise their own unique building codes and safety regulations. It’s really important to start the induction stove top installation process by checking what the voltage, frequency, and amperage limits are prescribed for induction stove tops.

You need to also check if they allow grounding through neutral in that particular building and if the power supply is through three or four wires. You should also check what type of emergency circuit breaker the building code asks for and whether the property you’re working on has the required device.

This will help you determine how to install the induction stove top in a safe and legally-compliant manner.

Identify the type of wiring the building uses

Not every home in Australia uses the same type of wire. This can pose a problem during induction cooktop installation.

Ideally, induction stove tops use copper wiring because its very good at conducting electricity. But if the property you’re working on uses aluminium wires, then you will require special connectors to connect the two wires together.

Another thing you need to bear in mind is aluminium’s sensitivity to heat. Since aluminium expands and contracts more than copper, this can loosen screw connections. Additionally, as aluminium rusts, it becomes an insulator, which impedes the conductivity of electricity, causing sparks in the connections and posing a fire hazard.

Check the status of the circuit breaker

Circuit breakers are essential for safety, when installing and using an induction stove top. Before you install the stove top, you’ll need to check if the existing circuit breaker is capable of handling the amperage or not. Check the circuit breaker’s rating and verify with the building code to see if they match.

If everything is as needed, switch off the power to the circuit. Connect the induction stove top’s wiring with the permanent wiring system and get started with the installation.

Match the size of the induction stove to either the existing stove or the size of the base cabinet

You may face problems while installing an induction stove top if the size of the countertop cut-out does not match the size of the stove. To prevent this problem, measure the dimensions of the cut-out and recommend to your clients a model that matches the size of the existing stove top (if this is a replacement stove). Usually, models that are similar in size come with a trim kit which contain the things you’ll need to make the modifications needed to fit the new stove top into the existing cut-out.

If the countertop hasn’t been cut yet and this is a first-time stove top being installed, just measure the size of the base cabinet. This is where the stove top will be fitted into and you can easily cut the countertop yourself to the correct measurements.

Use the right equipment to make the countertop cut-out

The type of equipment you’ll need to use to make the cut-out on, depends on the material the countertop is made of.

Use a diamond or silicon-carbide wheel and angle grinder if you want to make a large cut-out. But keep some paper/cloth in place to clean the dust that you’ll create.

Use a 3/8 inches single-flute with ½ inch shank and a plunge router to cut out countertops made of solid surfaces. Leave the corners rounded.

For a plastic laminate countertop, a 40-tooth carbide blade, jigsaw and drill with ½ inch bit.

Line the stove cut-out edges with reflective aluminium tape to protect the stove from overheating

Before you fit the stove top, paste reflective aluminium tape on the edges of the countertop cut-out and then place the induction stove top in.

Reflective aluminium tape is very versatile and perfect when you’re installing an induction stove top. It is chemically resistant, highly thermal conductive, flame resistant, hear & light reflecting and weather resistant. It can easily block out the heat from the stove top and protect the structural integrity and aesthetics of your countertop. It also reduces the chances of any accidentally sparks or combustion.

There is one more thing you can do to prevent any safety issues after installing the induction stove top. Place the junction box on the underside of the cabinet back or on the wall behind the cabinet. This will limit the heat that the wires inside the junction box will be exposed to. Also, account for the closest combustible or accelerant materials/installations present. You’ll have fewer fire hazard risks. Most of the induction stove top models available for purchase come with armoured wiring, which is heat-resistant.

Follow the manufacturer’s connection and fastening instructions carefully

Although the final wiring installation procedures are very similar across induction stove top models, some brands may have certain specific requirements. Or, you may require a specific amperage or voltage and this may entail a special type of connection.

This is why you need to study the manufacturer’s guidelines before making any move. You can prevent a lot of safety issues and minimize your own effort by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

