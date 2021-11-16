Tips for Getting Started as a Food Truck Vendor

Food trucks have always been around, often popping up at festivals, carnivals, and even on street corners to serve hot food to passers-by. However, there seems to have been a boom in this catering style in recent years, with vendors offering more than the usual greasy food traditionally associated with them. People are even hiring food trucks for big corporate events and weddings because they have become so popular, which means that there is certainly a demand for this kind of business. If you are someone who has been considering starting a business as a food truck vendor, here are some simple tips to help you move forward with your plans.

Business Plan

Just like any other kind of business, you will need to develop a smart business plan if you want your food truck to make a name for itself and succeed. This will require thorough research into what all of your expenses will be, such as food and catering supplies, fuel for the truck, purchasing the truck, staff wages, and so on. You’ll also need to do thorough market research into how you will promote your business and attract new customers – what makes your food truck stand out against the rest? What food will you specialize in? What will your branding look like? If you’re not sure where to begin with your business plan, you can find plenty of resources online to help you or make an appointment with a business advisor who can assist you.

Finding the Right Truck

You will need a special kind of catering van to start your business, one that is equipped with fryers and hot plates to cook your food. You’ll also need one with a refrigerator to keep your ingredients fresh and somewhere to put cold drinks if you are serving them. You will also need to have a coffee machine or some other way to make hot drinks too. These can be expensive, so if you are trying to keep your overheads down, you can look at buying these trucks second-hand. However, there might be a lack of warranty or other drawbacks to doing this, which you need to consider. You’ll also need to get the proper insurance to cover your vehicle, which will be more expensive than your average car insurance costs.

Hygiene Certificates

As with any kind of catering business, to start trading, you will first need to take hygiene and health and safety courses. Your truck will still be inspected by the authorities just like a restaurant, and you must have the correct certificates in place and follow these hygiene and safety standards if you don’t want your business to be shut down. The better the hygiene rating, the more customers you’ll attract, too.

Supplies

You’ll need to ensure that your truck is fully stocked at all times. While this is important in terms of food products to sell, don’t forget about packaging either. An aluminium foil container can help to keep the heat in for hot food, but there are other eco-friendly packaging options available, too. Never forget to do your stock count at the end of the day so you can keep on top of your supplies.

If you would like to start a food truck business, consider the tips above to help you start putting those plans in motion.