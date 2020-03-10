Tips and Tricks to Achieve a better Web Design

One of the first questions to ask yourself when designing a website is: Is your website intuitive and user-friendly? Meaning to say, upon looking at the webpage for the first time, are new users able to understand your company’s brand and subsequently navigate the site with ease? Or do they just leave almost instantly because they’re put off by the web layout?

If you can relate to any of the above scenarios, it might be an indication for you to reflect and revise your website’s design and improve on it. For starters, websites aren’t solely reliant on aspects such as design or content. Those are the basic and fundamental principles of web design. Alone, they are not sufficient to elevate your website to the next level. You need to figure out how to seamlessly fuse design and content into one so that user experience can be enhanced. Thus, your website should not only be functional (being informational) but also be enjoyable to use.

With all the important questions out of the way now, how exactly can you go about achieving a better web design?

If You Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail

First things first, you need to layout the blueprint of your customer’s consumption patterns. For you to understand their needs and demands, charting the journey of how a new visitor to your site eventually becomes a loyal customer of yours is very helpful. It informs you about the kinds of webpages that they prefer to view, the kind of content they consume and the types of deals that are most attractive to them. Successfully understanding all these behavioral patterns will allow you to improve your web design so that you can cater to your consumers’ needs.

Don’t be overeager to skip a few steps and jump straight to the end. Designing an effective site is a step-by-step process with no shortcuts. You need to follow the right design sequence in order to fully realize the web design ideal for your company; this is because contextualization is key. Every customer is different; however, if you’re able to gather enough data and statistics, you’ll be able to identify recursive and predictable patterns. Thus, you won’t go unprepared in coming up with an effective strategy to convert new visitors into regular customers.

Remove Obsolete Elements

Keep your web design plain and simple. Don’t feel compelled to embellish it with over-the-top gimmicks that are reminiscent of a bad blogger website design back in the day. Elements like complicated animations and awkward stock images are better off gone from your site. They’re only going to distract users from properly viewing your site and compel them to close the tab.

It’s believed that the average internet user has an attention span of about eight seconds; that’s why first impressions are important. You’d want to be able to grasp the attention of a new visitor in a manner that effectively conveys your message across. Avoid ambiguous terminology and jargon and opt for simpler, layman terms instead. Remember, you’re not trying to entice and convince people within your industry. The majority of these viewers consist of curious visitors who are completely clueless and don’t know what to expect. Try utilizing short and organized sections of content with clear headers along with relevant media like photographs or videos where appropriate. Keep the content short and sweet to avoid unnecessarily confusing them.

The Age of Social Media

Nowadays, it’s extremely rare to come across someone who doesn’t own at least one social media account. Popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have amassed hundreds of millions of users over the course of the decade. Their popularity is definitely not going to die out anytime soon. Thus, capitalize on this opportunity to expand your content’s outreach to more people by sharing it on these platforms.

Include social share buttons to your accounts to potentially garner and direct this social media traffic to your website. These buttons are small icon widgets that are easy to implement onto your site. Furthermore, each sharing button is represented by its respective social media platform and is hence extremely intuitive to use; even for the most inept internet users.

You’ve Got Their Attention, Now What?

Once you’ve successfully attracted visitors to your site, it’s time to exhort them to the next page through call-to-action buttons. While tempting, avoid spamming these buttons all over your website. If you’re unaware, they are actually different tiers of call-to-action buttons with varying degrees of utility and effectiveness — which is why you shouldn’t be adding every single button you see onto your site.

Learn how to differentiate between the bottom-of-the-funnel (BOFU) call-to-action from the middle- to top-of-the-funnel ones. An obvious sign of a BOFU call-to-action would be an excess of redirections to demos, trials or consultations. Although these limited-time offers are great ways to provide new visitors with a little taste of your services, it’s very time-consuming and requires a lot of unnecessary registrations and downloads at this point.

Replace these BOFUs with other call-to-actions like ‘click here for more information’ or ‘see pricing’ or ‘watch this video for a detailed overview’. These call-to-actions will be significantly more useful because, at this point, visitors believe your company is capable and would thus prefer researching more about your services. Overall, using the right call-to-actions would almost guarantee that you’ll get more hits to your site.

Use Images Where Appropriate

Don’t feel obliged to use images all the time. Choose the right photographs that best suit the image and message of your company. Less is more. The more irrelevant stock images you choose to plaster all over your website, the more unappealing it looks.

Even if you think that an image seems relevant enough to add, think again. Stock images are impersonal. Although they’re fabricated to be highly situation-specific, they often look unauthentic and the watermark spread certainly doesn’t help their case. If possible, try using more images of real employees of your company. These will definitely portray a more accurate representation of what your company is like and what it stands for. Only resort to using stock images if you have no other choice. With that being said, research for useful techniques that can aid you in selecting the best stock images to properly match the branding and message of your company.

Conclusion

Web design can be one of the most effective marketing tools if used wisely. It’s a skill that many companies tend to overlook if they’re still old-fashioned and don’t have the relevant technological expertise. It’s very hard to escape the internet these days so why not join in and properly utilize it to your own advantage. Besides getting your web design right, you’ll need certain tools to fully maximize the potential of your website and business, however it really depends on your goal for your company. A tool to audit server logs can greatly aid you in expanding your business and giving you the necessary information about what you should do to improve your website.