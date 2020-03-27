Things Everybody Hates About Working In An Office

Working in an office can be frustrating at the best of times, nobody likes being at work after all. When you are all crammed into such a small place and forced to work long hours, tempers can rise, and frustrations can run high. Everyone who has survived working in an office has had to learn the ropes at some point. With so many people crammed together, if you don’t want to incite office warfare, you might need to get in touch with the best PEO available to ensure the smooth running of your business.

Luckily, we have a list of some of the most hated office behavior. Make sure you do not do any of these, and you will be fine.

Being Late

Not only will being late impact your job, but it has been proven that colleagues dislike other colleagues who regularly turn up late to work. This doesn’t just apply to the start and the end of the day too, don’t be that guy who turns up 8 minutes late to every meeting.

Eating Smelly Food

This is one of the worst items on the list. Nobody cares about the fact that you like sardines, blue cheese, and pickle sandwich. What people do hate is those who eat those foods at the desk. A warmed up curry or soup, can fill an entire office with the smell in minutes.

Negativity

We all dislike working. Moaning about work whilst there is actually pretty therapeutic. Don’t, however, be the person who is a permanent pessimist. Not only are you going to bring down the mood of your co-workers, but your bosses will also start to take note. If every time they decide to give you a hard task you moan about it, they will stop giving them you. Not the best way to progress your career.

Being Slobby

We all know one, the person with a two-week-old sandwich in his top drawer, three days of takeaway boxes on the desk, and the bin that should have been emptied sometime last decade. Slobs in the workplace are bad for productivity and morale, don’t be the slob.

Getting Political

Everybody has the right to their own political views. Do not be the person to start arguments in the workplace over things like elections of campaign runs. Work is hard enough without dealing with stubborn political nuts.

Being Noisy

So you love listening to edgy K-pop, nobody cares. What people do care about, however, is when you force them to listen too. Don’t play music from your computer or wear those earphones that leak sound across the office. It’s really, really annoying.

Taking Calls

If you’re going to take a call, either take it quietly or take it outside. There isn’t much more annoying than the person who walks around the office having an extremely loud conversation with their relatives. Nobody wants to hear about your cousin’s birthday party Kevin!

Follow these tricks, and you might just have a chance at surviving the hell that is office life.