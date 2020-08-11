Things Businesses Should Know Before Returning to Work in Serviced Offices

Undoubtedly the business landscape in Northern Ireland has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as some businesses have begun to return to work in recent weeks, many others have been forced to re-evaluate their needs.

In this post-lockdown world, it’s only natural that businesses may have some reservations about returning to or even renting office space, but at the Scottish Provident Building, situated in the heart of Belfast City Centre overlooking City Hall, tenants can be assured that all the necessary procedures have been implemented to ensure the continued safe working of your team.

Here’s what you need to know about working in a serviced office at the Scottish Provident Building during the ‘new normal.’

What measures have been put in place to ensure a safe return to work?

The safety and comfort of tenants at the Scottish Provident Building is of paramount importance. The team at VenYou, the professional business service that operates not only Scottish Provident Building, but Ascot House and Northern Court in Belfast, has been working hard over the last few weeks installing numerous additional measures to ensure that tenants feel as safe as possible returning to work.

These measures include: a one-way system throughout the building, the installation of a foot pump sanitising unit at reception, as well as sanitising units on each floor and outside lifts. Protocols have also been put in place for the Scottish Provident Building’s housekeeping team with thorough cleaning throughout the building taking place regularly.

How can the Scottish Provident Building accommodate for social distancing?

Designed in the early 20th century, the building’s traditional layout means that each business will have its own private office space. The spacious offices can hold three to eight members of staff leaving plenty of room for social distancing. The one-way system installed throughout the building means that tenants are asked to keep to the left-hand side of the corridors, and enter and exit the premises through different doors, ensuring their continued health and safety. When using the building’s lifts, only one person is permitted at a time.

The Scottish Provident Building also offers a spacious outdoor terrace area for tenants, which can be used for lunch, informal meetings, social events or simply as a place for some fresh air and time out.

Our business needs have changed, how can the Scottish Provident Building help?

We understand that the past few months have been challenging for many businesses and even as we move forward, what the future may look like is still very much unknown. VenYou is proud to support local businesses in whatever way possible, which is why they offer flexible leases with no long-term contracts. One predictable monthly payment covers broadband, rates, rent, furniture, electricity, cleaning, space management and phone bills. You’ll also only pay for what you need, so if you find yourself splitting your time between office working and working from home, VenYou is sure to find a solution to suit your needs.

A lot of our meetings are now taking place virtually, what can the Scottish Provident Building provide?

Depending on your needs, the Scottish Provident Building has a number of luxurious meeting rooms available catering for both small and larger groups. For virtual meetings, state-of-the-art video conferencing facilities is available, and should you need anything additional for your meetings such as flipcharts, iPads or notepads, VenYou can also provide this.

VenYou is committed to making the return to work for many businesses as simple as possible.

For further information on VenYou’s services visit www.venyou.co.uk