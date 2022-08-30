The role of hearing in the search for communication insights

A creative big idea can change the fortunes of a company forever, propelling it into a new phase of development and transformation that will lead it straight into the arms of success. In most cases, and particularly over the last ten to fifteen years, these big ideas have almost always been supported by a social campaign, a multi-channel communication plan capable of encompassing online and offline content, textual and visual, musical and even vaguely cinematographic. An idea can indeed be conveyed extremely effectively through the new platforms of online communication, the social media, through which it can take on new forms and reach unimaginable levels of performance, becoming viral.

The media and the content

Brands, however, should learn to distinguish between the content of an idea and the medium (the media) through which it is conveyed, i.e. social media or another channel specifically created for the company’s business communication. Indeed, one cannot hope that any content thrown onto social media will go viral, and obtain large amounts of views or shares just because it has been published online, perhaps with the support of a powerful sponsorship. What counts first and foremost is the creative idea, the big idea on which to base one’s communication campaign and marketing strategies, leveraging one or more insights uncovered in the folds of a meeting, a company meeting, or any other circumstance in which one has listened to a particular story told by a company representative.

But how do you unearth these miraculous communication insights with which to change the face of your brand? Sometimes, finding the right insight is easier than drinking a glass of water. At this point you would think that finding such a powerful idea would require great mental effort, intense brain activity that in a few hours – or even days of reflection – would miraculously lead to a sudden illumination and the formulation of the creative idea with which to change your company’s communication forever. Well, if you thought something like that, you were very wrong: the most useful sense to use in such cases is your hearing.

The search for insight

It doesn’t matter if you have to look for an insight for a customer or for your own company: all you have to do is listen carefully to everything that is being told about the story, the production, the use by the end consumer and everything that has to do with the product or service marketed by the company, trying to extract an interesting, exciting and potentially useful detail for your online communication strategies. An insight may be represented by a particular sensation felt by the consumer when they experience your product first hand, an involuntary or almost automatic reaction, or even a particular mode of production that distinguishes your product from that of your competitors. In most cases, the insight is represented by a seemingly insignificant detail hidden in the production or consumption of the product by the end consumer, and which is hardly ever noticed even by the most important figures in the company.

The support of social media and the Internet can therefore only come at a later stage, when the creative idea based on a strong insight has already been well outlined. At that point, the brand can start to think about how to convey its idea on its official channels, giving it different forms and different styles also depending on the type and grammar of the channel in question, always being very careful to avoid publishing the same content on different channels. In fact, a creative idea is usually powerful enough to be able to generate material that can be used on different channels, online and offline, in very different forms and aspects, but all of which can be traced back to one central core of content (i.e. insight).

Those who have certainly come up with a great idea to be conveyed online are some of the best online gambling sites, known in Thailand as เว็บพนันออนไลน์ที่ดีที่สุด, which offer incredible entertainment opportunities to Thai players interested in the world of online gaming. By bringing together the best online casino and sports betting sites in one platform, and also combining expert opinions on bonuses and all the other features of the different sites (such as security and reliable payment methods), this platform has certainly been able to satisfy the tastes of most Thai players, providing them with a comprehensive and exciting offer in all respects.

The best insight for your business is right there before your eyes. Sometimes, it is even easier to find within reach of your ears.

Image https://pxhere.com/it/photo/1434201