The Role of Decentralised Finance in Web3

Hannah ParkBuzzwords and new terms are constantly developing in the quick-changing and dynamic digital sector. But over the past year, one phrase in particular — “Web3” — has gained much momentum and generated a lot of noise. What is Web3, precisely, and why is it creating such a commotion in the internet and financial services sectors? asks Hannah Parker

Fundamentally altering how we perceive and use the Internet, Web3 is at its heart. Web3 is based on the ideals of decentralisation, transparency, and confidence, unlike the present Web 2.0 period, in which centralised platforms like Facebook and Google rule the online world.

What does this imply, then?

The Evolution of Web3

The word “Web3” was first used in 2014 by Gavin Wood, a co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, to characterise the potential next iteration of the Internet. Leveraging blockchain, AI/ML, edge computing, and other emerging technologies, Web3 seeks to create a decentralised, open, and intelligent Internet that will provide users with more personalised services while enabling them to own once again and control their data while enabling creators to capture a more significant share of the value that they create.

With the introduction of Web1, the Internet became widely known. This initial version was characterised by decentralisation, open standards that developers could build on top of, community control, and one-way information flows from websites to users. Most online activity during this period was skeuomorphic—putting objects from the real world online—and mainly involved travelling through intricate directories to reach individual, static websites.

Midway through the 2000s, things started to shift as we reached the Web2 era. On top of Web1’s open protocols, tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta constructed restricted protocols and networks in Web2. These platforms have made it simpler for users to produce their content, such as independent online retailers, YouTube video producers, and Instagram stars, which is known as the “Social Web,”

By dismantling Big Tech’s centralised platforms and replacing them with an Internet where platforms, apps, content, and data are owned and managed by specific users, producers, and developers who can keep most of that value for themselves, Web3 aims to upend the status quo. Machines will be better able to process, modify, and understand data in Web3 (also called the “Semantic Web”), merging Web1’s independence with Web2’s enhanced capability to give everyone access to a portion of the Internet.

DeFi in Web3

Web3 has significant ramifications for the financial services sector and empowers individuals. With the rise of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications, Web3 is paving the way for a more democratised and accessible financial system, where anyone can participate in financial transactions and access a wide range of financial services without needing to rely on traditional financial institutions.

Web3 has changed how we view money, and financial services may change, making them more welcoming, open, and available to people from all areas of life. Additionally, it might significantly impact the world economy, opening up new opportunities for expansion and improvement.

Traditional banks and some tech platforms act as trustworthy middlemen in Web2-based digital finance, confirming identification, evidence of ownership, and proof of money while being guarantors of transactions. DeFi transfers responsibility for ensuring that account amounts are correct and each party is who they claim to be to the blockchain, using open protocols secured by cryptography and automated rules written through intelligent contracts.

Payments, loans, dealing, investments, insurance, and asset management are presently included on DeFi’s extensive and expanding list of use cases. DeFi frequently uses “dApps,” open-source apps with blockchain features not owned by any organisation, to offer these financial tools and services.

Web3 and DeFi present a second opportunity to create the open digital economy that the Internet’s designers had in mind. DeFi is increasing due to this enormous potential; since 2020, the worth of all assets stored within the worldwide DeFi ecosystem has increased from under $1 billion to over $200 billion.

As the ecosystem develops, it fundamentally alters how people interact with banking services and digital transactions. Open, programmable, and composable design and permissionless invention define DeFi and enable the development of new financial products and convert TradFi products for the Web3/Metaverse.

It is impossible to exaggerate DeFi’s contribution to the growth of Web3 and its cause. Combining these two technologies can produce a more open and just society where everyone can access banking services regardless of social position. DeFi has the power to change the financial services sector altogether, and as the market expands, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and influences Web3. The emergence of DeFi heralds a new age of financial freedom, democracy, and empowerment. In the end, the future of finance rests in the hands of the people.

