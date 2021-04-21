The Inarguable Advantages edu backlinks will bring to your business

As you might already know, SEO optimization does not end on mere adding keywords to pages of your website. To rank highly on SERPs, you must also acquire a high reputation in the WWW space. In other words, your site must be trusted by multiple players in the Internet market.

And the proof for that reputation is backlinks to your site. The more credible the sites containing your backlinks, the more valuable your web page becomes in Google’s eyes.

Some domain TLDs are more authoritative than others by default. In most cases, they are used by responsible institutions. For example, .gov and .edu domains are such TLDs. Hence, if such sites have your backlinks placed on their pages, your source automatically grows in terms of its prestige, and you get all the advantages.

This article is dedicated to a detailed explanation of the authority of .edu websites and the advantages your business could obtain from owning backlinks on .edu websites. As if you realize the necessity specifically of those backlinks well, the more probable for you will become acquiring them in the foreseeable future!

On the nature of .edu backlinks

It is rather simple to explain their nature. These backlinks are placed on .edu sites, which are websites of various educational institutes – colleges, schools, universities. And those backlinks are much appreciated in circles of SEO specialists.

You could also have already read mentions on the exceptional use of those backlinks. The only reason for considering backlinks in the .edu domain zone worthy and valuable is their capacity to incredibly increase the sites’ prominence.

And if.edu backlinks reflect on the reputation of sites so significantly, their traffic and rankings will inevitably increase as well!

Is it possible to get .edu backlinks?

Placing a backlink on a .edu website is quite a challenging task due to their great demand. Their webmasters are extremely picky. And they can only turn their attention to placing a link to a source in case it is of a certain value for their reputation or students.

But as we know, everything is possible in this world, and there are special techniques and instructions on how to get edu backlinks. Though, even if those methods are considerably efficient, prepare to survive many circles of hell before you get that long-hoped-for backlink placed on a .edu source.

So, we strongly recommend you not torment yourself and refer to special services. For example, click here to acquaint yourself with the service where you could simply buy edu backlinks. Or, if you all in all decide to undergo all the difficulties and achieve the desired result by yourself, we advise you to refer to this guideline on getting edu backlinks.

Basically, today’s Internet is full of materials on getting backlinks and working instructions on how to acquire those on .edu web sources. You could spot those on various web pages, and on Technical Ustad it’s possible to get quality articles on the backlinks subject.

And finally, believe it or not, but there exist services providing free edu backlinks!

Why does Google value .edu backlinks that much?

But after all, why backlinks on edu websites can greatly influence sites’ ratings, or, in other words, why are they valued and respected by Google so significantly? – The magic is enclosed in the .edu domain zone. The thing is that websites with this TLD can only exist if they correspond to all the requirements of authority that Google would like almost all the sites to be as honorable.

First of all, .edu websites can only belong to representatives of educational institutions: schools, colleges, universities. So, to get any .edu domain registered, the registrar must undergo certain verification procedures.

As the property of educational institutions, .edu websites can only contain high-quality, reputable materials published on their pages.

Such sites are usually very well moderated and have decent standards of content and rigorous editorial protocols. This is due to the high level of responsibility of educational establishments.

In terms of site reputability signs, .edu websites can usually boast their ages. If an average lifespan of a site is slightly less than 3 years (2 years, 7 months), .edu pages typically exist on the Internet for decades. So, due to their respectable life spans, .edu websites become automatically highly respected by Google.

And lastly, educational institutions are naturally worthy of more trust than ordinary commercial enterprises. Why? – Because they stand for the social good, which is education. And education is of more value for society than any company’s profits, isn’t it?

The list of obvious advantages .edu backlinks can bring

Edu backlinks would not give your business any specific advantages; yet backlinks would. The benefits of owning .edu backlinks, in principle, are just the same as of having any backlinks:

Increasing the site’s authority

Ranking higher in Google SERPs

Boosting of traffic on the website

Still, there exists a certain difference .edu backlinks have. The specificity is in the pace of all those processes: .edu backlinks make them considerably faster, thus, more tangible!

Websites with .edu TLDs hold more value for society, are of more authority due to the accordance with certain requirements. And this all resulted in higher respect by Google, by default. Hence, backlinks placed on educational web sources are automatically well-perceived by the search engine, as it trusts .edu sites’ editorial instructions and content policies.

So, now you are aware of the reasons for such a special treatment of .edu backlinks by Google. And despite the results of gaining such backlinks are quite much the same as those of others, their speed would definitely surprise you. And with that positive shock, you will get much authority and noticeability to your site!

Author Bio

Nancy P. Howard has been working as a journalist at the online magazine in London for a year. She is also a professional writer in such topics as blogging, IT and marketing.

