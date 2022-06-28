The Importance Of Safe & Secure Storage Solutions For Your Business

Physical businesses are prime targets for thieves looking to steal high-value items, so it’s vital that companies do all that they can to mitigate the risk of theft on-site. Whether it’s stock, confidential information or machinery, businesses tend to hold a lot of valuable stuff that would-be criminals target. Businesses that fall victim to theft not only lose valuable items, but their insurance premiums rise the following year and the loss of items or equipment could stop the business entirely. That’s why it’s so important to keep physical assets safe and secure for any business. It avoids the risk of theft and all of the negative ramifications that come with it. In this article, we’re going to look at the importance of safe and secure storage solutions for businesses and how companies keep their valuables safe.

Using safes to keep valuables secure

While there are many things you shouldn’t overlook when starting a small business, one of the main ones is ensuring the safety of your valuables. This could be your most valuable stock, or your cash intake. One of the most well-known safe and secure storage solutions you can use for your business is a safe. These robust pieces of equipment feature a number of locking mechanisms that can’t be easily penetrated by criminals. This makes them a perfect addition to any workplace looking to store valuable assets, items or documents. Safes are often secured in place to stop thieves from taking the safes and feature a number of design features that ensure breaking into the safe isn’t an easy option.

Safes have been around for a long time and they’ve always been an excellent deterrent and security measure. For businesses, a safe is a last line of defence so that even if someone breaks in, they have to try and crack a safe – which is no easy feat. Safes are an excellent option for any small to medium-sized assets and items such as technology, tools, files, cash or stock.

Secure storage solutions for your fuel

For businesses that use vehicles or store fuel, it’s vital that they ensure the fuel is stored in a secure way. There are lots of different secure storage solutions available for fuel, ranging from dispensing tanks to steel and plastic fuel tanks. As fuel runs the risk of damaging the surrounding environment if it leaks, these storage solutions are built with industry standards in mind. Moreover, they are designed to prevent fuel theft with a number of innovative features ranging from fuel locks to key codes. It can be useful to read up on the key pointers for storing diesel fuel safely to understand how best to manage your fuel, and identify what type of diesel storage systems are most suitable for your business.

Straps, brackets & store layout changes for additional security

In some cases, secure storage solutions simply means making it harder for thieves to leave with key items or assets. Most of the time, thieves and burglars are looking for easy targets to quickly steal, as they don’t want to wait around for too long and get caught. CCTV equipment is a good deterrent, but it doesn’t always work. That’s why it’s good to use a physical barrier of sorts to keep your valuables in the workplace safe and secure.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by placing high-quality brackets on peripherals such as computers so that thieves can’t simply unplug the device and leave with it. These brackets are usually enough to deter any theft by being too difficult to remove. It’s a simple and straightforward solution that has an excellent track record of working. Other methods include locking drawers with valuables inside or using padlocks and chains to secure areas within the building.

As well as investing in secure straps and brackets, businesses can also add more safety by changing their store layouts. In this article by Shopify, they outline that store layout changes are just one thing which proves useful to help deter thieves. Hanging anti-theft signage and keeping store windows clear are just some ways to reduce shoplifting.

Simple, secure storage solutions using filing cabinets

Office spaces usually have many filing cabinets on-site to store documents and make it easier to find key pieces of information. If that information is valuable or confidential, it runs the risk of being targeted for theft. Although it seems simple, filing cabinets with locks are often enough to keep files safe and secure in the event of a break-in. This works on the same principle as before – thieves don’t want to spend too much time trying to break into something.