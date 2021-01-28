The Importance Of Good Mental Health In The Workplace

Workplaces typically consist of several different individuals interacting with one another on a daily basis to achieve various goals. Naturally, people will have different personalities and will have their own ups and downs that can influence different aspects of the workplace, and this article will cover some of the areas that mental health has some of the greatest significance in regards to working.

Performance & Productivity

The effect that mental health has on work performance has been studied immensely, and it’s one of the more crucial areas that can be correlated with one another.

Mental health should be emphasized in workplaces because it can have a direct impact on motivation, productivity, and attendance.

Countless mental health issues, especially common ones like depression and anxiety, can create a lot of stress for people and prevent them from working at the best of their ability.

On the other hand, work stress can create physical problems, some which can increase the risk of these types of disorders. For example, it can affect a person’s ability to get adequate sleep, which can have many consequences involving poor physical and mental health.

Poor mental health can also lead to increased missed workdays or just higher burnout or turnover rates, and therefore, mental health and employee satisfaction should be made a priority.

Interpersonal Interactions

In order for workplaces to function optimally, it’s ideal for everyone to be on the same page with one another, and mental health has an important part in facilitating this.

Whether it’s between employees or with their supervisors, mental health issues can play a significant role in how people talk to one another.

As mentioned earlier, workplaces often consist of different people, and in order to foster the most positive work environment where people feel comfortable with one another, mental health support should be provided, and different resources and exercises can create a major improvement here.

By having an environment where people can feel open to collaborating with one another, rather than tense and having in-fighting, the entire workplace can thrive.

Breaking Stigmas

In addition to the previous two areas where mental health in the workplace is essential, talking and allowing people to be open about mental health can also have an important part in reducing stigmatization.

Mental health concerns are on the rise, and while most are very treatable, many individuals aren’t willing to speak out or they are hesitant to reach out for help and get the treatment that they need, such as from a therapist who is trained to help people reduce stress.

In the workplace, people may be unwilling to talk about mental health issues because there may be a lack of education or insensitivity towards mental health amongst coworkers, and others might be afraid to let their supervisors know that there is a problem, because it might affect their perception of them.

However, not talking about it often leads to matters getting worse, which causes the supervisor to consider terminating the employee for underperforming or being absent.

Therefore, it’s crucial that employees are allowed to speak up about what’s going on internally, and it’s also up to employees to provide their workers with ways to cope and possibly improve the situation rather than creating an environment where they have fear of repercussions for struggling with mental health concerns.

Conclusion

Prioritizing mental health in the work environment is something that still needs work in many places, but hopefully, this article has shown you why it’s crucial in both the short and long-term. If people are open about their thoughts, feelings, and emotions without judgement, this can greatly improve outcomes for everyone involved.

Author Bio

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health- related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.