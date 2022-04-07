The importance of diversifying your portfolio when stock trading

With the outcomes of your stock trades hanging in the balance – being either profitable or incurring losses – you need to make sure you’re managing risk and incorporating an effective trading strategy.

One of the best ways to do this, is to ensure you are sufficiently diversifying your stock trading portfolio. When planning or executing your trades – such as stock trading on Plus500 for example – it’s the nature of the trades themselves that establish the level your trading diversity.

For instance, trading shares in one company only, would be a case of very little diversity. On the other hand, trading in various sectors and stock types would be considered highly diverse.

Whilst either approach is more than capable of producing profitable returns, the primary reason why a more diverse stock portfolio proves more beneficial to traders, is the better balance of risk.

By diversifying your portfolio, you can more accurately manage trade risk, which is essential for every trader. There are many reasons why this mitigation of risk through diversification is important, which we’ll explore in this article.

All your eggs in one basket

The first reason why stock portfolio diversification is important, is because it prevents you from putting ‘all your eggs in one basket’.

If you only trade shares in one individual company, for example, this means that your entire trading experience success rate is resting on the performance of this one company and its stocks.

This can prove beneficial, should the stocks perform well and produce profits. However, if the stocks underperform, then your entire investment strategy has fallen under, and you have no other safety net to fall on to. The risk is therefore much higher.

By investing in more than one company, it means you’re not pinning your entire trading journey’s success on one company’s performance. Should things go against your favour, you’ll still have other investments to potentially produce a better result.

Therefore, when you put your eggs in multiple baskets, the risk is spread evenly across several investments, and not put all on one company.

Different sector performances

Another reason for the importance of diversifying your stock portfolio, is the fact that different sectors will exhibit different performances.

Whether it’s trading in bank stocks, or investing in healthcare shares, the different sectors of the economy show different asset price movements. For instance, the average rate of growth in one sector may be completely different to another, or the level of volatility in one much less in comparison.

Therefore, when you trade across sectors, you prepare for any changes that could either benefit or damage your positions, since a change in one sector doesn’t mean a result in the others. This way, a fall in one sector, for instance, doesn’t mean a price drop in another, so your alternative investments remain secure.

Thus, ensure that you’re trading in multiple sectors and industries across the stock market, to mitigate the reach of impact from any unsuccessful market movements.

Taking advantage of asset types

Diversification also allows you to take advantage of different asset types, and their usual market behaviours.

For instance, you may find certain assets to be more volatile than others, with the chances of a sudden change being much higher. If you were to invest in volatile assets alone, this could potentially prove detrimental to your portfolio, should the high-risk investments result in losses.

However, by investing in different asset types with different volatility, you are able to take advantage of the profits that volatility might bring, without facing the all-round damage that a loss in these trades could produce.

For instance, you can invest a certain amount in a volatile asset you predict will suddenly increase in value. You could, in this case, benefit from the accurate prediction and make a short-term profit. Alternatively, if the prediction falls through, you haven’t placed all your investment budget on this trade, and the loss is more manageable.

Therefore, exploring various asset types for your trades is a must, when expanding your portfolio.

External factors affecting market conditions

The final reason why you should diversify your stock portfolio, is to protect your investments against external factors.

Events happening in the wider world can have significant impacts on the stock market, such as a war or conflict, or inflation rates in a country. Whatever the factor is, it’s sure to incite huge changes in particular assets.

If you only invest in similar companies or asset types, then should an event affect this area of the market, your entire portfolio is due a huge hit. However, if you invest in different assets that are not as related in nature, then certain investments will be affected by the event, whilst others remain unmoved.

Also, consider the impacts producing positive movements across all sectors. Wouldn’t you like to have trades in each area of the market to potentially benefit from this?

—

Diversifying your stock trading portfolio is essential to a successful trading journey, for every trader. Once you begin to put these strategies into action, your chances of higher profits and mitigating risks, will significantly increase.