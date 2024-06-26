The future of retail is online: essential e-commerce statistics to know in 2024  

E-commerce has been steadily rising in popularity over the past few years, with the pandemic ushering in further engagement and popularity for the sector, making it the preferred shopping method for large numbers of people worldwide. The ease and convenience of ordering things online and the rise in digital solutions have made e-commerce increasingly attractive to consumers, especially since most can have things come to their doorstep with a few simple clicks and fill in their credentials automatically. Companies have also received the memo and are incentivized to improve the online experience and meet consumer demands and expectations.

The industry is increasingly dependent on social media for sales and engagement, the ability to complete payments and returns faster and more efficiently, and customizable experiences. With that in mind, let’s examine some of the trends and statistics that will impact the sector for the rest of 2024.

20.1%

Every year, fewer and fewer people are shopping in online stores, something that should inform the decisions businesses make in regard to their sales. Having a comprehensive strategy allows brands to stay ahead and face their competitors on an equal footing, as well as ensuring that clients will continue choosing their products. You can visit https://gomonta.com/en-gb/ to learn more about how you can boost your logistics with the help of a solid warehouse management system and more efficient fulfilment that will allow you to expand to more markets and create seamless worldwide shipping that is flexible but resilient at the same time.

In 2024, 20.1% of retail purchases are expected to occur online, so rather than putting more money into brick-and-mortar locations, consider shifting that budget and resources into boosting your online marketing strategy and making your online store more accessible, easy to navigate, and user-friendly. The number of people who will do their shopping online will continue to grow in the upcoming years, with the percentage estimated to jump to 23% by 2027. That’s what makes investing in e-commerce an investment into your brand’s future, as having a plan about how to sell goods online will save you from becoming obsolete.

$6.3 trillion

The global e-commerce market is expected to reach $6.3 trillion in total value in 2024, a considerable rise compared to the $5.8 trillion of the previous year. The astronomical rise can be attributed to the fact that online shopping markets are not limited to local consumers, so people from all over the world can shop on the same websites. In fact, some brands might even discover unexpected popularity and recognition among overseas shoppers. Over the next few years, experts predict that the total will be close to $8 trillion, with the numbers expected to be reached by 2027.

The earlier you begin developing your e-commerce development plans, the more likely you are to be successful, adapt to changing trends more easily, and see increasing revenue over time.

52%

The rise of e-commerce means that customers no longer have to worry about ordering something from a different country since the only thing they must take into account is if the brand ships internationally. Data shows that roughly 52% of shoppers order from both local and international brands, so if you haven’t yet expanded your functionality to include worldwide shipping, it’s time to look more in-depth into what it would take. You must work with a company that can provide high-quality fulfilment services so that warehousing and order preparation can go ahead smoothly.

Providing shipments all over the globe can be challenging and it is a complex process since everything has to be put together in order to minimise the likelihood of incidents occurring. Delays or package losses are, unfortunately, still commonplace issues for many businesses, and they are sometimes inevitable, but learning how to avoid them will protect your business reputation and ensure that you can build a loyal customer base.

Dropping

Cart abandonment is a serious issue for online retailers and one that can be difficult to tackle since the reasons are complex. Finding better price offers elsewhere, high shipping rates, security concerns, and a checkout process that is far too complicated and time-consuming are a few of the most cited reasons, so you need to try as much as you can to adjust to these demands and remedy the situations to the best of your ability. How much your company can handle is important as well since smaller businesses are less likely to be able to reduce shipping costs without incurring severe capital losses.

However, there’s also another concern that is often disregarded but which is nonetheless crucial for sales. According to statistics, 26% of shoppers choose to abandon their carts because the site requests them to make an account to complete the purchase and place their order. Many don’t want to go through the hassle of creating an account and a new password right then and then, and this practice will likely feel controlling for many shoppers.

24% drop out due to slow shipping times, so make sure that you can expedite orders as soon as possible and maintain open communication throughout the process if there are any delays or issues. Although these numbers may not seem like a lot since they are a minority, keep in mind that as much as 50% of customers shop online at least once a week, a sizable number. And if out of this number, several leave the website before buying, you are indeed acquiring financial losses, especially if mandatory registration and slower shipping are not your company’s only issues since research shows that roughly 70% of carts are abandoned overall.

E-commerce is steadily becoming more important for people from all over the world who prefer it to endless browsing through the shopping aisles. However, it’s not as simple as the customer wanting something and the retailer delivering it; it is, in fact, a highly complex endeavour that requires the completion of many different steps. Supply chains must be optimised so that they work like well-oiled machines, while social media and online marketing are growing in importance. For these reasons, you need to make sure that you’re thorough when coming up with a strategy so that you don’t miss integrating any essential features that would have really made a difference in the long run.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/a-toy-shopping-cart-BQ9usyzHx_w