The evolution of storytelling in computer games: from text-based adventures to interactive cinema

Computer games involve us in unique worlds, reviving our imagination and offering interactive stories in which each of us can become a hero. As technology advances, storytelling methods in games have also undergone tremendous changes. From text quests and paper inserts that explain the plot apart from the gameplay itself, to games with unique storytelling methods that cannot be found in movies or literature. Of course, not all games are created for the sake of the story, their main goal is just to be fun, so there are hyper-casual games and casinos with no account in which fun is caused by other methods, but even so, now games are a unique tool for introducing storytelling.

First of all, it must be said that, unlike cinema and literature, computer games have two strong differences. Computer games are able to provide a person with a deeper involvement, allowing them to explore the world from different sides of the control of designers, as well as give people a non-linear emotional experience. On the one hand, this is a huge plus, and on the other hand, a huge problem in terms of narrative design.

This means that in cinema and literature, the author has full control over the focus of attention. The author himself forms the sequence of scenes and their content thereby creates a linear emotional experience for the viewer. This is almost impossible to achieve in games, which is why narrative designers work with completely different tools to shape such a complex thing as an experience. For example, the presentation of the plot through research, or secondary tasks.

The other pillar and difference of games is that they are an interactive form of entertainment, and therefore less escapist. The player is involved in the process due to the fact that all his actions are reflected in the game world and, most importantly, he is responsible for them. The actions of the controlled character are the actions of the player and this creates a tight connection between them.

Using these two features, it is possible to achieve a new level of storytelling that has never before been applied in other industries. Moving on to examples, this is most clearly demonstrated in the games of Naughty Dog and Bethesda studios. The Last of Us Part 2 in its narrative made the players feel responsible for the deeds committed by the character Ellie, people remained in control of the character but there were no alternatives for solving the problem, because of which the morally difficult deeds pissed the players off. At the same time, bethesda’s games are simpler in plot, but are revealed through exploration, where small but interesting stories are told through the environment. Both of these examples show the diversity of approaches in game storytelling. In this article, we look at the development of these methods from simple text adventures to complex game worlds full of details and experiences.

Where did it all start?

At the beginning of the era of computer games, the plots were simple and straightforward. The games were mostly text based adventures like “Zork” or “Adventure”. These games used text descriptions and commands to help players visualize and interact with the world. The narrative here was minimal and straightforward.

Text adventure features:

Using text commands and descriptions

Minimalist, straight forward storyline

Lack of visual or audiovisual elements

The advent of graphics and RPG

With the development of technology, games began to include graphics, which led to the development of new genres and deepening of the plots. Role-playing games (RPGs) like “Final Fantasy” or “The Elder Scrolls” have brought a new level of depth to game storytelling, introducing complex characters, epic plots and detailed game worlds.

RPG Features:

Complex characters and epic plots

Detailed game worlds

Using Graphics to Improve Visuals and Atmosphere

Transition to non-linear storytelling

With the advent of choice and multitasking in games like “Mass Effect” and “Fallout”, storylines have become much more complex. These games offer players non-linear plots and choices that can change the outcome of a story.

Features of non-linear storytelling:

Lots of options to choose from

Influence on the outcome of the plot

Many storylines and endings

Cinematic storytelling

In recent years, games like The Last of Us and Uncharted have brought a cinematic approach to game storytelling. These games use high quality visuals, acting and quality sound to create deep and emotional stories.

Cinematic Storytelling Features:

Quality acting and dialogue

Impressive visuals and sound

Deep and emotional stories

Unique Storytelling Methods

In addition to the classic methods of storytelling, there are also unique approaches in the gaming industry. Games like “Dark Souls” use the environment and world details to tell a story. Whereas games like “Her Story” offer an innovative approach to storytelling by using video segments in a non-linear order.

Unique storytelling features:

Using the environment and world details for storytelling

Nonlinear History Representation

Innovative approaches to attracting the attention of players

Game storytelling continues to evolve and impress us with its many forms and methods. Who knows what new methods will come up in the future? One thing is for sure: stories in games will remain an important part of their appeal.

Through all of this, games have become true storytelling arts, combining interactivity with deep storylines, layered characters, and stunning visuals. Technological advances in graphics, animation, voice acting, and music have allowed game creators to translate their vision into full-fledged movies that players can control themselves.

However, despite all the technical advances, a key factor in the evolution of storytelling in games has always been a focus on the gaming experience and player engagement. Interactivity and the ability to make decisions that affect the development of the plot distinguish games from other art forms. The player becomes the main character and forms his own story, often with several options for the development of events.

The future of storytelling in PC games promises even more innovation and improvement. The development of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and augmented reality opens up new possibilities for creating deep and immersive game worlds. We can expect even more interactive and emotional gaming stories, where every decision and action of the player has consequences and affects the outcome of the game.