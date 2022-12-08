The effects of stress on the gut

Have you ever sat and questioned the relationship between your brain and gut? After all, when we’re anxious, it’s impossible to ignore the butterfly sensation within the stomach. These occurrences are a direct result of something known as the gut-brain axis, which is integral to the way that the human body functions. In this article, we take a closer look at some of the effects of the gut and explain how you can adapt your lifestyle to stay healthy.

Introducing the gut-brain axis

To answer the question – how does stress affect the gut? – we need to understand the gut-brain axis. It’s the term used to describe the complex network of communication that exists between your gut and brain. In total, your brain consists of 100 billion neurons, while there are around 500 million in the gut. Connected via the central nervous system, they send messages to one another, thanks to the role of the vagus nerve. Animal studies have found that stress can negatively impact the vagus nerve’s ability to transmit information, which can cause several gastrointestinal problems.

Researchers have also discovered that certain digestive disorders like IBS can be worsened by stress and other mood disorders. It’s also important to note that depression and stress can increase your gut’s permeability, which can result in a condition called leaky gut. Ultimately, this enables bacteria to enter its circulation, causing an inflammatory response. Therefore, it’s so important to take the necessary steps to improve your gut health, which you can achieve in several ways.

Alleviating stress and improving your gut

You will probably be aware that stress has a negative impact on all systems within the human body, and it is extremely damaging to your general health and well-being. If you let stress get the better of you in your day-to-day life, you will struggle to live long into the future. Specifically for the gut, stress is likely to cause IBS, and it will be difficult for you to maintain regular bowel movements. Also, because of the relationship between the functioning of your immune system and the health of your gut, you are much more susceptible to a range of diseases and infections if you don’t try and combat your stress.

Managing your stress levels

The good news is that there are several ways to reduce your stress levels and improve the health of your gut. You can begin by increasing the amount of physical activity you do every week, be it walking to more places or spending more time at the gym. You should also follow a healthy diet and practise self-care, with things like mindfulness meditation particularly helpful. Research shows that mindfulness training can improve symptoms of poor gut health, highlighting why it’s such a beneficial practice to learn.

Another option is to turn to an effective gut health supplement. Sons’ gut health supplement can alleviate bloating and abdominal discomfort, and there are suggestions that it may also improve your cognitive performance. What’s more, the live bacteria present in Sons’ supplement can reduce cortisol levels, which is the key hormone that causes stress in humans. So, explore Sons’ gut health treatment plans today to find the ideal way to treat your gut. You will find that it can lead to a range of improvements in your general health and well-being.