The Benefits of Using Invoice Financing

If you can no longer finance your current liabilities from your available cash, your company faces a severe liquidity crunch, which can result in serious problems for your business. To overcome a lack of liquidity, you can borrow against your accounts receivable – in other words, the amounts due on invoices you’ve issued to your customers. You pay a percentage of the invoice amount to the lender as a fee for borrowing the money. Rather than waiting for weeks or months to get paid, you can secure a percentage of the value of your invoices, typically within 24 hours.

There’s one question you’ll need to ask and meditate on: What are the benefits of invoice financing? Find the answer here.

You Can Improve Cash Flow for Operational Needs

With invoice finance , you can improve cash flow by taking out a cash advance from a third-party finance provider on your unpaid invoices. Some companies will advance 75 to 90 pence in the pound, receiving the total amount on the invoice due date. When the debtor pays, you get a second payment. The cash flow returns consistent cash used for operational activities such as the payment of rent, wages, bills, research and development, etc. Invoice financing is similar to a short-term loan; it’s just that you sell invoices to unlock cash tied in receivables, which eliminates the waiting period to receive payment from customers.

You Can Free Up Money Quickly

You get immediate access to cash, meaning the money will be in your account in no time (48 hours or less of the arrangement being signed). You can continue to monitor invoices to know what’s being paid and who still owes you money, or have the lender pursue the outstanding payments for you. Invoice financing can be used for all invoices, but you can pick specific customers you want to use for the loan. Needless to say, if you fail to make payments to the lender, they’ll use the invoices as collateral, meaning they can seize them.

You Make Repayments When the Money Comes In

If receivables represent a high percentage of your current assets, there’s a chance you’ll run into working capital issues. Businesses of any size can take advantage of invoice financing, but the service is more common among companies that demand deferred payment terms for goods and services. The lender will urge you to prove that you issue invoices to customers as assurance they’ll get paid. Attention must be paid to the fact that repaying the money previously borrowed isn’t necessary until your customers settle the original invoices. Negotiate the terms with the lender and hope customers pay by the due date (or earlier).

You Can Accelerate Business Growth

There’s no minimum threshold for invoice finance. Nevertheless, if you need more than £1 million, other types of funding may be more suitable for your business. Your invoice finance credit grows alongside your accounts receivable, so if you see more significant amounts of money pass through your business, you’ll obtain access to more capital. Hence, it’s easier to capitalise on opportunities to grow. Rather than fending off creditors, you can focus on marketing your business or investing in getting new machinery. Although invoice financing is available for companies that trade with others, a lender won’t necessarily turn you down if you don’t meet this condition.

Ultimately, you can search for an invoice financing provider online. A credit check will be conducted when applying for invoice finance, and it could impact your credit report. Have some key documents at hand, like the articles of incorporation and a sample invoice.