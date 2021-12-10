The Benefits of Shutters for Sliding and Bi-Fold Doors

Sliding doors and bi-fold doors can be an absolute gift; they fill your indoor spaces with an abundance of natural light. Not to mention, creating a wonderful sense of seamlessness between the indoors and outdoors.

The only downside to these types of doors is how tricky it can be to effectively cover them. Traditional curtains or nets are an option, but are far from ideal.

Privacy and light control can be particularly problematic with sliding doors and bi-fold doors. You want to enjoy your indoor and outdoor spaces, but you also value privacy and home security.

This is where bespoke window shutters can help; they are a practical and versatile alternative to curtains. Made to measure and available in a wide variety of materials, shutters can be configured to fit all types of sliding doors and bi-fold doors.

But what is it that makes window shutters superior to more conventional coverings for patio doors?

Shutters Sophisticated, Elegant and Timeless

The aesthetic appeal of quality window shutters is beyond compare. Crafted from scratch and installed with pinpoint precision, shutters bring timeless sophistication into your home. Choose a design that blends seamlessly with its surroundings, or a colour that creates a bold standout feature. Shutters can be finished in any colour or design imaginable, making them suitable for all types of classical and contemporary interiors.

Light Control

The beauty of sliding and bi-fold doors is the way in which they bathe your interiors in natural light; desirable for the most part, but potentially problematic during the summer months. There will always be times when you would prefer to protect your interiors from the heat and brightness of the outdoors. Premium-quality window shutters can be used to block almost all light from entering your home; ideal for creating a cosy and intimate ambience at any time of day.

Temperature Control

During the winter, around 30% of all heat generated indoors escapes through the windows. In summer, keeping things cool when the sun is at its strongest can be difficult. Two issues that can be addressed with quality window shutters which make interior temperature control much easier. They prevent heat loss during the winter, just as they block out the sun during the summer.

Privacy and Security

Large windows around the home can often prove problematic where privacy is concerned; the larger the opening, the greater the importance of prioritising privacy and security. Plantation shutters bring an extra layer of protection to your home, serving as an effective deterrent for would-be intruders. They can also be adjusted in such a way as to prevent anyone from seeing in, while still allowing natural light to enter your rooms.

Hardwearing and Long Lasting

Premium window shutters represent outstanding long-term value for money. Built to last and with almost no maintenance required, quality shutters have an indefinite lifespan. They can also make a major contribution to your home’s market value, effectively paying for itself long-term.