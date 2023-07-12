Take Your Business to the Next Level with an International Recruitment Strategy

There’s always value in recruiting the best local talent. Not only does it help the economy, it gives people something to aspire to. For example, Kainos is a software company based in Belfast that has a tradition of recruiting local talent. In fact, it was initially founded as a joint venture between Fujitsu and Queen’s University of Belfast (see further reading). This connection to Belfast gives locals with an interest in IT a company they can target. They know there is a major software company on their doorstep, so they don’t need to emigrate in order to get a dream job.

This brief example alone shows the reciprocal relationship there is between local businesses, workers and the economy. However, as important as it is for businesses owners to look close to home when it comes to recruitment, there are times it pays to look elsewhere. Specifically, there are benefits to recruiting the best talent Europe and other continents have to offer. That, of course, is easier said than done. You can’t place ads in shop windows across Northern Ireland if you want the best candidates in America to join your company.

Instead, you can make use of the internet. However, before you can even start the search, you need to get your legal affairs in order. Specifically, you need to understand the UK’s Skilled Worker Visa program. As noted by Immigration Law Firm Reiss Edwards, the Skilled Worker Visa replaced the Tier 2 system and lowered some key entry requirements. For example, the minimum salary requirement under Tier 2 was £30,000. It’s now £26,200 under the Skilled Worker program. You need to know these things if you’re going to recruit people from overseas.

The Benefits of International Recruitment

Understanding the visa system takes time, effort and knowledge, which is why it’s wise to enlist the services of immigration experts. Lawyers can guide you through the recruitment process and ensure you’ve got the right infrastructure to bring people over from another country.

If you’re going to invest in things such as lawyers and put systems in place to facilitate the recruitment of international workers, you need to know it’s worth it. So, if you’re a business owner with international aspirations, here are a few reasons it might be worth searching for talent overseas:

1. You Cast a Wider Net

International recruitment gives you access to a bigger talent pool. That’s an obvious benefit. What you can also do by looking overseas is target specific markets. For example, if you’re a software company, you can focus your efforts on the US, South Korea, Italy and other countries renowned for their IT sectors (see further reading).

2. Reputation and Marketing

Advertising for workers in foreign markets has the secondary benefit of marketing your company in different countries. It’s not a full-scale marketing campaign, but it can help increase the awareness of your brand overseas.

3. Increase Workplace Diversity

Everyone has something to offer, so a more diverse workplace has the potential to be a more productive workplace. Not only can you find the best talent by recruiting people from other countries, you have the ability to add new perspectives to the mix. For example, the working culture in Germany is different to Ireland. Recruiting someone from Germany could inspire new workplace practices that may be a boon for your business.

Take Your Business to the Next Level

International recruitment isn’t always necessary or possible. However, if you’ve got the resources and desire, it can be a worthwhile exercise. There’s a whole world of talent out there and, thanks to the internet, it’s easy to tap into. As long as you have the right legal assistance and systems in place, you can take your business to the next level with the best talent from overseas.

