Switch To LED Lighting To Save 90% On Energy Costs

Are you experiencing high energy costs? Your lighting might be a major culprit in this situation.

Inefficient lighting can drive up energy costs and have a negative impact on the environment. Inefficient light can be extremely costly for many people.

The Efficiency Of LED Lights

A typical incandescent bulb with 1600 lumens consumes 100 watts compared to an LED bulb that consumes between 15-20 watts with the same lumen value. This figure clearly shows that standard light bulbs are extremely inefficient and unreliable. In comparison, LED light bulbs are much more cost-effective and last a long time.

Making the switch to LED lighting can be incredibly beneficial for any consumer. On average, LED light bulbs use 90% less energy and last 25 times longer. One reason for an LED’s longer lifespan is its lack of filament.

In a traditional light bulb, the filament produces heat, damaging the bulb over prolonged use. However, in LED bulbs, there are no heat emissions which means you don’t have to keep replacing your light bulb.

LED light bulbs are considered highly efficient because they convert 90% of energy into light while only a small amount remains unused. By comparison, in a standard incandescent light bulb, only 10% of the energy is converted into light while the rest is lost. Through this process, consumers can lose a lot of energy savings by sticking with incandescent light bulbs.

LED light bulbs are also very environmentally friendly compared to incandescent light bulbs. A traditional light bulb has a large carbon footprint producing 4,405 lbs of CO2 per year. In comparison, an LED light bulb only produces 514 lbs of CO2 per year.

Efficient Light Products

Kosnic has manufactured a range of high-grade lighting products that help you save energy without compromising on quality.

For non-corrosive lighting, the Luka lighting range provides excellent light fixtures that stay reliable in the long run. You can find the Kosnic and Luka Light range at Meteor Electrical, one of the largest electric wholesalers in the UK.

For outdoor lighting, Kosnic has produced a line of superior products that provide not only high-intensity illumination but also have several properties that protect your lighting from outdoor elements and hazards. Kosnic’s outdoor lighting is modern yet elegant and fits seamlessly into any property.

For outdoor security, Meteor Electrical also carries Kosnic floodlights that provide security in residential and commercial areas. The Kosnic Floodlights are designed with a PIR sensor that accurately detects motion to increase security. You can add these lights anywhere from porch lighting to shed lighting.

For indoor lighting purposes, you can find several Kosnic lighting options at Meteor Electrical. If you are looking for superior interior decoration lighting, look no further than Kosnic’s spotlights and downlights. These lighting solutions will brighten up and highlight any interior area with their high-quality illumination. Kosnic spotlights and downlights are available in a wide variety of finishes and colours to fit any interior aesthetic.

For non-corrosive LED lighting, Meteor carries the Luka lighting range that is specifically designed to withstand harmful outdoor hazards. These lights are anti-corrosive, vapour proof, waterproof, and weatherproof.

This lighting can also hold out against electric shocks and dust elements. Luka’s light lines are perfect for outdoor installation, and they also work well in factories, warehouses, and workshops.

LED lights are the perfect addition for households and commercial properties. These lights are much better than other light fixtures, including halogen bulbs, as they are long-lasting without consuming too much energy. LED lighting has a lifespan between 20,000-30,000 hours, so you don’t have to worry about replacement costs.

Visit Meteor Electrical, the largest electric wholesaler in Ireland, to find both Kosnic and Luka light ranges. Meteor is the official Irish distributor of Kosnic lighting, providing impeccable stock at extremely competitive pricing. All Kosnic products at Meteor at available for same-day dispatch.