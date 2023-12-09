Sustainable Banking: Black Banx’s Commitment to Social Responsibility

When German billionaire Michael Gastauer founded Black Banx nine years ago, his immediate goals were to address the gaps in banking and provide a more productive and easy-to-navigate global banking platform. Less than a decade later, the fintech company has already reached its initial objectives and done way more than what it originally hankered after. In recent years, Black Banx has set its sights on sustainable banking as part of its commitment to its social and environmental responsibilities as a global brand.

In the modern-day financial industry, institutions and businesses are easily scrutinised for their impact on society and the environment. This prompted Black Banx to launch its climate strategy in 2020 as it sought to become a paradigm of sustainable banking under Michael’s insightful leadership. The Toronto-headquartered company quickly positioned itself at the forefront of the sustainability movement by implementing and encouraging collective efforts within its workforce and extending the same initiatives to its clientele.

Building a Sustainable and Ethical Banking Culture

Black Banx’s vision to redefine global banking is rooted in a culture where integrity, accountability, and excellence are more than just words; they are the guiding principles that shape every decision and action of the company. This vision is realised through a commitment to assemble and retain the best team possible, a team that thrives in a culture where speaking up and challenging norms are not just encouraged but seen as essential duties.

In the words of its founder and Black Banx Group CEO, “We believe that the best people, working together in a dynamic culture, are important to delivering excellent services and products for our customers. We earn the trust of our clients, regulators, shareholders, and each other by always acting with integrity and holding ourselves to high standards. Acting according to our Code of Conduct is vital to us achieving sustainable success. As a Group, we have a responsibility to our clients, shareholders, communities, and to each other.”

The integrity of Black Banx is not merely a claim but a practice. The trust it earns from clients, shareholders, and communities is the result of consistent honesty and adherence to high ethical standards. This integrity fosters transparent and constructive relationships, creating a robust foundation for sustainable performance. Black Banx’s commitment to long-term success over short-term gains is evident in its approach to risk and return, where appropriate oversight, controls, and governance are paramount.

Central to Black Banx’s ethos is client-centricity. The bank’s dedication to understanding and meeting the rapidly changing needs of clients underscores its commitment to not only provide solutions but also to create value for its clients. This approach is complemented by a culture of innovation, where new ideas are encouraged and assessed with a keen understanding of potential risks and rewards.

Addressing Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability

Black Banx’s response to the ongoing climate crisis is both ambitious and action-oriented. The bank’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 reflects a deep understanding of its responsibility towards the environment. This goal is supported by a comprehensive climate strategy that encompasses various initiatives, each contributing to a significant reduction in the bank’s environmental impact.

The “stay at home” initiative is a prime example of Black Banx’s innovative approach to reducing its carbon footprint. Through this initiative, employees are encouraged to work from home and reduce commuting to work by 99%. By implementing remote working, the bank not only reduces emissions associated with commuting but also promotes a better work-life balance for its employees. Similarly, the “go digital” initiative, which aims to eliminate business travel and encourage video calls by 99%, has seen Black Banx minimise its reliance on business travel, significantly cutting down its fuel usage and overall carbon emissions.

The “work from anywhere” initiative further exemplifies Black Banx’s commitment to environmental sustainability. By reducing its global office space, the bank significantly lowers its energy consumption and waste production by 95%. These initiatives, coupled with a comprehensive approach to managing its supply chain emissions, underline Black Banx’s dedication to achieving net zero operations.

It is also worth noting that under Michael’s tutelage, Black Banx has invested in the continued decarbonisation of its operations. According to the fintech company, it is committed to aligning all of its business activities with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty on climate change adopted in 2015 and signed by 195 parties. In support of this, Black Banx transparently monitors and reports the progress it has made in addressing the climate challenge.

In its latest report, Black Banx proudly shared its reduction of carbon emissions from work commutes, business travels, and work-related fuel combustion by more than 90%, as well as office space maintenance, indirect emissions from electricity usage, data hosting, wastes, and supplier emissions by 75% since 2020. Included in the efforts to achieve these were the use of third-party providers for hosting and fully recyclable packaging materials for physical products.

Social Responsibility and Human Rights

Black Banx’s commitment to sustainability transcends environmental concerns, encompassing a broad spectrum of social responsibility and human rights. The bank has aligned its operations with the United Nations Global Compact and the Sustainability Development Goals, ensuring that its business decisions are made with a comprehensive understanding of their societal impacts and not just environmental.

The bank actively works to increase the positive impacts of its business decisions, supporting a sustainable future for society and the environment. This involves a careful balance of interests and ethical considerations, ensuring that human rights are respected and upheld. The focus on preventing child labour, modern slavery, and human trafficking demonstrates Black Banx’s commitment to ethical practices across its operations.

Furthermore, Black Banx fosters a culture of community service and volunteering, encouraging its employees to contribute to societal well-being. This approach not only serves the communities but also enriches the professional and personal lives of its employees. The company’s operations also adhere to sustainability requirements, including responsible vendor screening and minimising environmental impacts, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable practices.

In sum, Black Banx’s approach to sustainable banking is a model for the financial industry. The company’s unwavering commitment to ethical conduct, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility is a testament to its understanding of the broader societal implications of its business decisions. In hindsight, Black Banx has come a long way from its initial goal of simply providing a digital banking platform that would address the flaws of cross-border banking and international wire transfers. The fintech company has already become a leader in the movement towards a more responsible and sustainable financial future.